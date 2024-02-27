While Proxima Midnight might sound like the name of a screamo band from the early 2000s, she is in fact the final member of Thanos’ Black Order to join Marvel Snap. With a powerful statline and effect, she may also have a bigger impact on the meta than the others.

Recommended Videos

How Does Proxima Midnight Work in Marvel Snap

Mirroring Cull Obsidian from two weeks ago, Proxima Midnight is fairly straightforward. A 4-Cost, 7-Power card, her ability reads: When this is discarded, jumps to your lowest-Power location. (that isn’t full).

The lowest-Power location can be a location that you’re currently winning. Do note that Proxima Midnight doesn’t count as played, which means cards like Angela will not be affected when she jumps onto the board and the likes of Alioth will not zap her. Furthermore, Hela will not revive an extra copy of Proxima Midnight.

As you can imagine, Proxima Midnight is fairly powerful in discard decks and has great synergy with MODOK.

Best Proxima Midnight Decks in Marvel Snap

And while Proxima Midnight is great in discard decks, she’s unfortunately only great there. As a 4-Cost card, targeted discard effects from the likes of Colleen Wing and Lady Sif will not hit her; therefore, you need quite a lot of discard triggers to make her work. Fortunately, she slots perfectly into a standard discard list:

Miek

Blade

Morbius

Colleen Wing

Wolverine

Swarm

Lady Sif

Corvus Glaive/Hell Cow

Dracula

Proxima Midnight

MODOK

Apocalypse

At earlier collection levels, you’ve likely run into this very deck or some variation of it. While the extra mana isn’t needed, Corvus Glaive provides a great way to discard 2 cards for 1 mana less than Hell Cow, freeing up your turn 4 play for Dracula, though he isn’t necessary. You’ll want to zap your hand on 5 with MODOK whether or not Proxima Midnight is in your hand to clear the way for Dracula to grab your Apocalypse and fill the board with Swarms. In this deck, she basically turns MODOK into a 5-Energy, 12-Power card.

While this next list may not be optimal with Proxima Midnight in it, plenty of players are theory crafting Proxima Midnight decks with Moon Girl to double them up, such as this list:

Quinjet

Morbius

The Collector

Swarm

Gambit

Daken

Lady Sif

Moon Girl

Proxima Midnight

MODOK

Apocalypse

Helicarrier

Believe it or not, Helicarrier has seen its stocks rise these last few weeks. In this deck, you’re going to want to Moon Girl on turn 4 with Daken’s Muramasa Shard and Proxima Midnight in hand before dropping MODOK for a massive power swing that will see Daken hit 16 Power and two Proxima Midnight flood the board, along with The Collector and Morbius increasing in size. If that playline doesn’t add up, you still have the Helicarrier adding three random 6-Cost drops that may steal the match for you.

Proxima Midnight Counters in Marvel Snap

There isn’t much you can directly do to counter Proxima Midnight outside of playing cards such as Green Goblin and Hobgoblin to dictate where she winds up. You can also pass The Void from Sentry with Annihilus if you have priority going into a MODOK turn. More likely, you’ll want to play a card like Cosmo to stop your opponent from triggering discard effects. Otherwise, retreating when your opponent hits a high roll with Lockjaw is the best bet, as you’ll likely see the most overpowered little doggy in most discard lists.

Who is Proxima Midnight?

Wife to last week’s Corvus Glaive and member of Thanos’ Black Order, you may remember her unceremonious death in the Infinity War movie when Scarlet Witch throws her in the path of a massive machine. In the comics Proxima Midnight is a master combatant who has stood toe-to-toe with some of the most powerful heroes, but she’s frequently thwarted and disappoints Papa Thanos, eventually dying at the hands of Hela (before, of course, being revived).

Is Proxima Midnight Worth Your Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

Simply put, if you’re a fan of discard lists then yes, Proxima Midnight is a great pickup — though keep in mind the other two cards in her Spotlight Cache week are Daken and MODOK, which you’ll likely already have or can nab for 3000 Collector’s Tokens. She has a good enough effect that, as the discard archetype grows and players experiment with it, she’ll likely be a foregone inclusion in most lists. Whether or not she’s worth 6000 Collector’s Tokens is up to how many other valuable cards still haven’t unlocked, as few cards are worth such a steep price. For those that do not enjoy discard, this week’s Spotlight Caches are an easy skip.