Best Regirock Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

The last of the original Regi trio is finally entering the Pokemon GO 5-star Raid rotation following Registeel and Regice, and here are the best counters for Regirock in Pokemon GO.

Recommended Videos

Regirock Weakness & Type Effectiveness

Since Regirock is a mono Rock-type, it has a plethora of weaknesses, including Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, and Grass-type moves.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Move Types Resistant To

Regirock Rock Fighting

Ground

Steel

Water

Grass Fighting

Rock

Electric

Normal

Normal

Fire

Poison

Fire

Since Regirock can bring an Electric-type move to battle, you may want to stay away from Water-type Pokemon. However, it’s only a 1/3 chance, so it’s not the end of the world if you prioritize a Kyogre or other strong Water-types instead of other heavy-hitting Pokemon.

Regirock may seem sturdy, but it’s actually quite the pushover. Even without any of the recommended types, Regirock won’t put up too much of a fight.

Best Regirock Counters in Pokemon GO

Again, we recommend bringing Fighting or Stee-type Pokemon as they resist a lot of Regirock’s attacks and have STAB for moves that are super effective against Regirock. Here are the top 10 Regirock counters for Pokemon GO raids:

Pokemon Moves

Groudon Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Kyogre Waterfall

Origin Pulse

Metagross Bullet Punch

Meteor Mash

Mega Garchomp Mud Shot

Earth Power

Mega Sceptile Bullet Seed

Frenzy Plant

Excadrill Mud-Slap

Scorching Sands

Terrakion Double Kick

Sacred Sword

Kartana Razor Leaf

Leaf Blade

Machamp Karate Chop

Dynamic Punch

Empoleon Metal Claw

Hydro Cannon

If trainers use the Pokemon listed above, and each Pokemon is above 3,500 CP, Regirock should only require a team of about three to four trainers. However, depending on your Pokemon’s stats, you may want to take a full squad of trainers just to be safe.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more