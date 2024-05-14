pokemon go regirock
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Best Regirock Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Image of Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax
|
Published: May 14, 2024 02:16 pm

The last of the original Regi trio is finally entering the Pokemon GO 5-star Raid rotation following Registeel and Regice, and here are the best counters for Regirock in Pokemon GO.

Recommended Videos

Regirock Weakness & Type Effectiveness

Since Regirock is a mono Rock-type, it has a plethora of weaknesses, including Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, and Grass-type moves.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToMove TypesResistant To
regirock
Regirock		RockFighting
Ground
Steel
Water
Grass		Fighting
Rock
Electric
Normal
Normal
Fire
Poison
Fire

Since Regirock can bring an Electric-type move to battle, you may want to stay away from Water-type Pokemon. However, it’s only a 1/3 chance, so it’s not the end of the world if you prioritize a Kyogre or other strong Water-types instead of other heavy-hitting Pokemon.

Regirock may seem sturdy, but it’s actually quite the pushover. Even without any of the recommended types, Regirock won’t put up too much of a fight.

Best Regirock Counters in Pokemon GO

Again, we recommend bringing Fighting or Stee-type Pokemon as they resist a lot of Regirock’s attacks and have STAB for moves that are super effective against Regirock. Here are the top 10 Regirock counters for Pokemon GO raids:

PokemonMoves
groudon
Groudon		Mud Shot
Precipice Blades
kyogre
Kyogre		Waterfall
Origin Pulse
metagross
Metagross		Bullet Punch
Meteor Mash
mega-garchomp
Mega Garchomp		Mud Shot
Earth Power
mega-sceptile
Mega Sceptile		Bullet Seed
Frenzy Plant
excadrill
Excadrill		Mud-Slap
Scorching Sands
terrakion
Terrakion		Double Kick
Sacred Sword
kartana
Kartana		Razor Leaf
Leaf Blade
machamp
Machamp		Karate Chop
Dynamic Punch
empoleon_efcb00
Empoleon		Metal Claw
Hydro Cannon

If trainers use the Pokemon listed above, and each Pokemon is above 3,500 CP, Regirock should only require a team of about three to four trainers. However, depending on your Pokemon’s stats, you may want to take a full squad of trainers just to be safe.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
pokemon GO
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Fix the Loading Issue in Solo Leveling: Arise
The main character of Solo Leveling Arise, Sung Jin-woo, holding a weapon.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Fix the Loading Issue in Solo Leveling: Arise
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 14, 2024
Read Article How to Get Greater Affixes in Diablo 4
Legendary loot in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Greater Affixes in Diablo 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 14, 2024
Read Article When Does the Final Shape Raid Come Out in Destiny 2? – Answered
Why the best time to play Destiny 2 is the end of the year.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
When Does the Final Shape Raid Come Out in Destiny 2? – Answered
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Fix the Loading Issue in Solo Leveling: Arise
The main character of Solo Leveling Arise, Sung Jin-woo, holding a weapon.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Fix the Loading Issue in Solo Leveling: Arise
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 14, 2024
Read Article How to Get Greater Affixes in Diablo 4
Legendary loot in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Greater Affixes in Diablo 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 14, 2024
Read Article When Does the Final Shape Raid Come Out in Destiny 2? – Answered
Why the best time to play Destiny 2 is the end of the year.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
When Does the Final Shape Raid Come Out in Destiny 2? – Answered
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 14, 2024
Author
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].