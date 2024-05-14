Best Regirock Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

The last of the original Regi trio is finally entering the Pokemon GO 5-star Raid rotation following Registeel and Regice, and here are the best counters for Regirock in Pokemon GO.
Regirock Weakness & Type Effectiveness
Since Regirock is a mono Rock-type, it has a plethora of weaknesses, including Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, and Grass-type moves.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Move Types
|Resistant To
Regirock
|Rock
|Fighting
Ground
Steel
Water
Grass
|Fighting
Rock
Electric
Normal
|Normal
Fire
Poison
Fire
Since Regirock can bring an Electric-type move to battle, you may want to stay away from Water-type Pokemon. However, it’s only a 1/3 chance, so it’s not the end of the world if you prioritize a Kyogre or other strong Water-types instead of other heavy-hitting Pokemon.
Regirock may seem sturdy, but it’s actually quite the pushover. Even without any of the recommended types, Regirock won’t put up too much of a fight.
Best Regirock Counters in Pokemon GO
Again, we recommend bringing Fighting or Stee-type Pokemon as they resist a lot of Regirock’s attacks and have STAB for moves that are super effective against Regirock. Here are the top 10 Regirock counters for Pokemon GO raids:
|Pokemon
|Moves
Groudon
|Mud Shot
Precipice Blades
Kyogre
|Waterfall
Origin Pulse
Metagross
|Bullet Punch
Meteor Mash
Mega Garchomp
|Mud Shot
Earth Power
Mega Sceptile
|Bullet Seed
Frenzy Plant
Excadrill
|Mud-Slap
Scorching Sands
Terrakion
|Double Kick
Sacred Sword
Kartana
|Razor Leaf
Leaf Blade
Machamp
|Karate Chop
Dynamic Punch
Empoleon
|Metal Claw
Hydro Cannon
If trainers use the Pokemon listed above, and each Pokemon is above 3,500 CP, Regirock should only require a team of about three to four trainers. However, depending on your Pokemon’s stats, you may want to take a full squad of trainers just to be safe.
If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.