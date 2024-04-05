Category:
Video Games
Best Shadow Entei Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: Apr 5, 2024
The Shadow version of Entei is entering Pokemon GO Raids on weekends, and here is how you can add this powerful Fire-type Legendary to your roster.

Shadow Entei Weakness & Type Effectiveness

Entei is a pure Fire-type Pokemon, which means it is vulnerable to Water, Ground, and Rock-type moves. That said, it can bring Ground and Steel-type moves into battle, so we recommend you use Water or Ground-type Pokemon to avoid taking any extra damage.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
shiny entei
Shadow Entei		FireWater
Ground
Rock		Grass
Ice
Bug
Steel
Fire
Electric
Poison
Rock
Fairy		Fire
Grass
Ice
Bug
Steel
Fairy

Seeing Entei’s laundry list of resistances and the wide range of coverage it has for damage, it’s best to stick with Ground or Water-type Pokemon. In fact, Water types are preferred as they resist both Fire and Steel-type damage.

Best Counters for Shadow Entei Pokemon GO Raids

As mentioned above, the list below will consist mainly of Water-type Pokemon. Since Entei is a bit challenging, a large portion of the list is made up of Legendary and Uber Pokemon. Here are the top 10 Shadow Entei counters in Pokemon GO:

PokemonMoves
primal-kyogre
Primal Kyogre		Waterfall
Origin Pulse
mega-swampert
Mega Swampert		Water Gun
Hydro Cannon
mega-blastoise
Mega Blastoise		Water Gun
Hydro Cannon
primal-groudon
Primal Groudon		Mud Shot
Prceipice Blades
mega-garchomp
Mega Garchomp		Mud Shot
Earth Power
mega-gyarados
Mega Gyarados		Waterfall
Hydro Pump
feraligatr
Feraligatr		Water Gun
Hydro Cannon
greninja
Greninja		Water Shuriken
Hydro Cannon
rhyperior
Rhyperior		Mud-Slap
Rock Wrecker
therian-landorus
Landorous (Therian)		Mud Shot
Sandsear Storm

Shadow Entei is pretty tough, and some of its movesets are nearly impossible to overcome. We recommend at least four trainers team up for these raids, and each trainer needs to have teams of Pokemon that are above 3,500 CP. Don’t bother wasting your Raid Passes if you don’t meet this criteria.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

Pokemon
pokemon GO
Difference Between Standard & Alternative Movement in Witcher 3
With the next-gen update, we will explain what the difference is between standard and alternative movement controls in The Witcher 3.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Difference Between Standard & Alternative Movement in Witcher 3
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 5, 2024
Pokemon GO Mega Heracross Raid Day: Dates, Bonuses, and Best Counters
Mega Heracross Raid Day Pokemon GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Mega Heracross Raid Day: Dates, Bonuses, and Best Counters
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 5, 2024
How to Get Rid of Heat Stroke in Ark: Survival Evolved and Ark: Survival Ascended
Ark: Survival Ascended with a giant lizard-like creature walking through a desert.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Rid of Heat Stroke in Ark: Survival Evolved and Ark: Survival Ascended
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 5, 2024
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].