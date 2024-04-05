Best Shadow Entei Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

The Shadow version of Entei is entering Pokemon GO Raids on weekends, and here is how you can add this powerful Fire-type Legendary to your roster.

Shadow Entei Weakness & Type Effectiveness

Entei is a pure Fire-type Pokemon, which means it is vulnerable to Water, Ground, and Rock-type moves. That said, it can bring Ground and Steel-type moves into battle, so we recommend you use Water or Ground-type Pokemon to avoid taking any extra damage.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Shadow Entei Fire Water

Ground

Rock Grass

Ice

Bug

Steel

Fire

Electric

Poison

Rock

Fairy Fire

Grass

Ice

Bug

Steel

Fairy

Seeing Entei’s laundry list of resistances and the wide range of coverage it has for damage, it’s best to stick with Ground or Water-type Pokemon. In fact, Water types are preferred as they resist both Fire and Steel-type damage.

Best Counters for Shadow Entei Pokemon GO Raids

As mentioned above, the list below will consist mainly of Water-type Pokemon. Since Entei is a bit challenging, a large portion of the list is made up of Legendary and Uber Pokemon. Here are the top 10 Shadow Entei counters in Pokemon GO:

Pokemon Moves

Primal Kyogre Waterfall

Origin Pulse

Mega Swampert Water Gun

Hydro Cannon

Mega Blastoise Water Gun

Hydro Cannon

Primal Groudon Mud Shot

Prceipice Blades

Mega Garchomp Mud Shot

Earth Power

Mega Gyarados Waterfall

Hydro Pump

Feraligatr Water Gun

Hydro Cannon

Greninja Water Shuriken

Hydro Cannon

Rhyperior Mud-Slap

Rock Wrecker

Landorous (Therian) Mud Shot

Sandsear Storm

Shadow Entei is pretty tough, and some of its movesets are nearly impossible to overcome. We recommend at least four trainers team up for these raids, and each trainer needs to have teams of Pokemon that are above 3,500 CP. Don’t bother wasting your Raid Passes if you don’t meet this criteria.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

