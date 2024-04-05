Best Shadow Entei Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

The Shadow version of Entei is entering Pokemon GO Raids on weekends, and here is how you can add this powerful Fire-type Legendary to your roster.
Shadow Entei Weakness & Type Effectiveness
Entei is a pure Fire-type Pokemon, which means it is vulnerable to Water, Ground, and Rock-type moves. That said, it can bring Ground and Steel-type moves into battle, so we recommend you use Water or Ground-type Pokemon to avoid taking any extra damage.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Shadow Entei
|Fire
|Water
Ground
Rock
|Grass
Ice
Bug
Steel
Fire
Electric
Poison
Rock
Fairy
|Fire
Grass
Ice
Bug
Steel
Fairy
Seeing Entei’s laundry list of resistances and the wide range of coverage it has for damage, it’s best to stick with Ground or Water-type Pokemon. In fact, Water types are preferred as they resist both Fire and Steel-type damage.
Best Counters for Shadow Entei Pokemon GO Raids
As mentioned above, the list below will consist mainly of Water-type Pokemon. Since Entei is a bit challenging, a large portion of the list is made up of Legendary and Uber Pokemon. Here are the top 10 Shadow Entei counters in Pokemon GO:
|Pokemon
|Moves
Primal Kyogre
|Waterfall
Origin Pulse
Mega Swampert
|Water Gun
Hydro Cannon
Mega Blastoise
|Water Gun
Hydro Cannon
Primal Groudon
|Mud Shot
Prceipice Blades
Mega Garchomp
|Mud Shot
Earth Power
Mega Gyarados
|Waterfall
Hydro Pump
Feraligatr
|Water Gun
Hydro Cannon
Greninja
|Water Shuriken
Hydro Cannon
Rhyperior
|Mud-Slap
Rock Wrecker
Landorous (Therian)
|Mud Shot
Sandsear Storm
Shadow Entei is pretty tough, and some of its movesets are nearly impossible to overcome. We recommend at least four trainers team up for these raids, and each trainer needs to have teams of Pokemon that are above 3,500 CP. Don’t bother wasting your Raid Passes if you don’t meet this criteria.
If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.