SOA Subverter in Warzone
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Best SOA Subverter Loadout in Warzone Season 3

The best long-range weapon in Warzone.
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 11:46 am

The current meta in Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone revolves around a few weapons, with the SOA Subverter being at the center. However, if you want to use the SOA Subverter to its fullest potential in Warzone, a specific loadout needs to be in use.

Recommended Videos

Best SOA Subverter Loadout in Warzone

With the SOA Subverter possessing few weaknesses, we can maximize its strengths instead of compensating for shortcomings. My loadout for the battle rifle is focused on increasing recoil control above all else, ensuring you can kill enemies more easily at farther ranges.

  • Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
  • Barrel: Dozer-90 Long Barrel
  • Optic: JAK Glassless Optic
  • Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
  • Magazine: 50 Round Drum
The SOA Subverter loadout in Warzone
The SOA Subverter loadout in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist

I kick things off with the ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider, which has become a staple among meta loadouts in Warzone. The muzzle reduces recoil control, shortens your radar ping, and boosts stability. Also boosting those stats is the Dozer-90 Long Barrel, which does come at a slight mobility cost. The same can be said for the Bruen Heavy Support Grip, but as long as you keep your gunfights at long range, the extra recoil control is more valuable.

Wrapping up the loadout is the JAK Glassless Optic, improving aiming stability as well as offering a clear sight, and the 50 Round Drum. You could go with the 30 Round Mag if you want extra mobility, but the added 20 bullets can make a big difference.

Related: How to Get Cheech and Chong in Call of Duty MW3 & Warzone

Best Class for the SOA Subverter in Warzone

To finalize your loadout for the SOA Subverter, you can equip the recommended class items for a long-range weapon in Warzone:

Secondary Weapon

  • HRM-9RAM-9, or another meta close-range weapon

Perks

  • Perk 1: Double Time
  • Perk 2: Sleight of Hand
  • Perk 3: Tempered
  • Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

  • Lethal: Throwing Knife
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade

That finishes up your complete SOA Subverter loadout, which is easily one of the top classes you can currently use in Warzone Season 3. If you’re planning on using the SOA Subverter in MW3, check out my previous guide for the best multiplayer loadout.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Post Tag:
Call of Duty: Warzone
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Find & Destroy a Cabbage Cart in Fortnite
A Cabbage Cart in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Find & Destroy a Cabbage Cart in Fortnite
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to Restore Power in The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter base
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Restore Power in The Planet Crafter
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How To Get Free Avatar Appa Glider In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
appa glider fortnite
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How To Get Free Avatar Appa Glider In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Find & Destroy a Cabbage Cart in Fortnite
A Cabbage Cart in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Find & Destroy a Cabbage Cart in Fortnite
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to Restore Power in The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter base
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Restore Power in The Planet Crafter
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How To Get Free Avatar Appa Glider In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
appa glider fortnite
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How To Get Free Avatar Appa Glider In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 12, 2024
Author
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.