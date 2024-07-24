Static-HV Loadout Warzone
Best Static-HV Loadout in Warzone Season 5

Dominate with the Static in battle royale
Published: Jul 24, 2024

The Static-HV is the new submachine gun that arrived with Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5, and it has quite an intriguing loadout for battle royale. To see the best loadout for the Static-HV in Warzone, check out the guide below.

Best Static-HV Loadout in Warzone

Right out of the gate, the Static-HV doesn’t have the best recoil control or damage range. What it does have is tremendous mobility and a 50 round magazine by default, so we’ll be working to keep those stats strong while boosting the SMG’s weaknesses in the loadout below:

  • Muzzle: ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider
  • Barrel: Garrote-8 Long Barrel
  • Optic: JAK Glassless Optic
  • Stock: SL Tac Hive V.4 Stock
  • Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
The loadout for the Static-HV in MW3
The loadout for the Static-HV in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

This loadout for the Static-HV mainly revolves around accuracy and damage range, seeing as those are its two biggest weaknesses. Don’t worry, though, as even with all these attachments, the mobility of the SMG is still quite strong. The loadout begins with the ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider to offer better recoil control and decreased mini-map visibility. Next, the Garrote-8 Long Barrel boosts both damage range and bullet velocity, providing a solid mid-range bump to the Static-HV.

The next two attachments are the Bruen Heavy Support Grip and the SL Tac Hive V.4 Stock, both of which improve recoil control, stability, and gun kick control. Completing the loadout is the JAK Glassless Optic, providing a clear zoom when aiming down sight as well as increasing aiming stability.

Best Class For the Static-HV in Warzone

To round out your loadout for the Static-HV, you can equip all the pertinent class items for it, including the perks, equipment, and secondary weapon:

Secondary Weapon

  • A sniper rifle or a meta long-range weapon, such as the MTZ-556

Perks

  • Perk 1: Double Time
  • Perk 2: Sleight of Hand
  • Perk 3: Tempered
  • Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

  • Lethal: Throwing Knife
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade

With that, your loadout for the Static-HV is wrapped up, and you’re ready to take on any challenge with it in Warzone. If you want to pair something with the Static-HV, I recommend looking at my guide on the best STG-44 loadout in Warzone as well.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

