How to Unlock the Static-HV in MW3 & Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone Season 5 allows you to unlock the Static-HV submachine gun, which has the chance to be a real meta breaker. To see how to unlock the new SMG in Season 5, keep reading the guide below.

Unlocking the Static-HV in MW3 and Warzone

Like all weapons at the start of a new season, the primary way to unlock the Static-HV is by working your way through the Battle Pass. Any weapon in the Battle Pass, including the new STG-44, is able to be unlocked for free, so you don’t need to purchase any form of the premium pass. However, if you purchase the Blackcell version of the Battle Pass ($30), you do earn 25 tier skips that allow you to unlock the Static-HV straight away.

Either way you go about it, the Static-HV can be unlocked on the Battle Pass by completing Sector Six. This is located three sectors away from Sector One, which is where you begin the Battle Pass. You have to complete a sector that borders the Static-HV to unlock Sector Six (either Sector Five, Nine, or Ten). Once you have the sector unlocked, you need to then unlock the four smaller rewards in the sector. Then, the Static-HV becomes available to earn.

You unlock rewards on the Battle Pass by using Tokens. These are earned by playing MW3 or Warzone but you can also purchase them with COD Points. As previously mentioned, Blackcell buyers also earn 25 free tier skips to use at their discretion. You use these Tokens to unlock individual rewards in any sector you have active. There are four small rewards in each sector you have to unlock before you can unlock the major reward in the sector.

It’ll take 20 Battle Pass Tokens to unlock the Static-HV if you go straight to its sector. This will require a solid amount of playtime in MW3 or Warzone, but the process can be sped up by using Double Battle Pass XP.

If you don’t feel like going the Battle Pass route, you could also purchase a store bundle containing the Static-HV. We don’t know what bundle will have the new SMG or how much it will cost, but it will likely release a few days after the launch of Season 5.

