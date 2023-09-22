Best Texas Chain Saw Massacre Killers – Family Tier List

The best Texas Chain Saw Massacre killers are the ones that are going to help you win. The Family, as they’re known, is made up of five different deranged killers who just like making a mess of people, and if you’re hoping to take them for a spin in this interesting multiplayer game, then knowing which one’s for you is essential.

While different players will have different preferences, as is the case with nearly any game that’s got multiple options for the same role, there are definitely some stronger and weaker killers in the game. If you’re just starting out and wondering who to master, then we’re going to point you in the right direction. Well, not the right direction, that’d be not killing people, maybe going to therapy, having a bit more sleep, that kind of stuff. Anyway, here are the best Texas Chain Saw Massacre killers in order.

Best Texas Chainsaw Massacre Killers – Family Tier List

1) Hitchhiker

Despite being a wiry and generally unsettling, as opposed to imposing, figure, the Hitchhiker is a demon when in play. The two main reasons for this are that because of his smaller frame, he can make his way through small gaps and crawl spaces. However, because of his Wire Frame perk, he can actually do so faster than the victims. He can also lay down traps, which allows you to effectively cut off escape routes and better support the other killers too.

2) Sissy

Sissy is a tricky killer to learn, but is amazing in the right hands if you’re willing to put in some work. She can collect different plants to create poisons, and then not only use those on victims themselves, but also poison certain objects too. She’s also a smaller build, so small spaces won’t stop her, and she can even drop poison clouds that can slow down enemies with some perks.

3) Leatherface

Leatherface is the least subtle of the killers, but by far the most powerful in terms of raw damage. That’s not hard to understand, given he wields a chainsaw. Aside from being able to kill nearly anyone unlucky enough to come into his path, he can also deal damage to some obstacles put down by the victims, which can make players on that side panic, which makes theme easier to catch.

4) Johnny

Johnny is fast and powerful, and his ability allows him to see recent footprints of victims too, making him a good choice for those who like to stay on the heels of their prey. While he can sometimes struggle to catch up, good communication can make that an easy thing to overcome with the help of other killers, and even the slightest stumble or a wrong turn on the victim’s end will let Johnny strike hard.

5) Cook

Finally we’ve got Cook. Cook isn’t bad as such, but he lacks impact on his own. He plays more of a support role, because he can discover nearby victims using his Seek ability. He’s incredibly useful, but without other killers working with you, you’ve got very little chance of actually catching anyone. He’s a good one if you’re playing with a group you know, but very hard to use otherwise.

That’s our rundown of the best Killers in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. For more on the game, take a look at its maps currently available, as well our rundown of all of the voice actors in the game.