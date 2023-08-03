Best Time To Play Shipwreck Tale In Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4 has probably the most content out of any Pikmin game up until this point. While I’ve been casually going through the game since it was released, I’m approaching the 30-hour mark. Even so, there’s still a healthy amount of things left to do and I’m enjoying almost every minute of it (for the most part). Between all of the caves, Dandori Challenges, and night expeditions, it’ll take a while to see everything that Pikmin 4 has to offer. One of the most pleasant discoveries I found in Pikmin 4 is an additional mode unlocked midway through the game called the Shipwreck Tale.

The Shipwreck Tale, also known as Olimar’s Shipwreck Tale, casts you as the protagonist of the first two Pikmin games as you play out the events that preceded your arrival on PNF-404 in Pikmin 4 to rescue him. But, for how neat of a mode it is, players may be wondering when the best time to play this mode is and if it offers up any unique rewards to make the main game easier. Let’s explore how to unlock Olimar’s Shipwreck Tale, what exactly is in the mode, what you get for completing it, and when you should play it.

What Is The Shipwreck Tale in Pikmin 4 And How Do I Unlock It?

The Shipwreck Tale is unlocked automatically once you rescue Olimar in the Hero’s Hideaway. Once you’ve rescued him, the credits will roll, but it’s a fake ending as there are still many more things to do. Once you gain control of your avatar, you can talk to Olimar at any point in the Rescue Command Post. He’ll then tell you his tale, allowing you access to the Shipwreck Tale.

The Shipwreck Tale is a throwback to the first Pikmin in which you control Olimar and the original three types of Pikmin—Red, Yellow, and Blue—as he gathers his ship parts in the four areas you’ve unlocked up to that point. There are no caves to explore and no Dandori Challenges to engage in. You can only explore the above-ground areas with those few types of Pikmin with a much shorter time limit. Like the first game, you need to collect 30 ship parts, with each environment having either 7 or 8. Time management is key, and you can go back in time in between days to try and perform better than you did previously.

Upon completion, while Olimar doesn’t give you anything (outside of some cute little lore about how he became a Leafling that directly homages the first game), you do unlock the Trial of the Leaf Sage. This gauntlet of Dandori Challenges is the hardest task in the game, but you’ll unlock the White and Purple Onions at Trials 5 and 10 respectively, allowing you to make White and Purple Pikmin at any point. So, while Olimar’s Shipwreck Tale technically doesn’t give you anything upon completion, it does unlock something very valuable for late-game adventures.

When Should I Attempt The Shipwreck Tale?

Honestly, once it’s unlocked, you can complete Olimar’s Shipwreck Tale at any point. The Pikmin you use in that mode do not carry over to the main story, so it’s completely independent. Because you don’t unlock anything immediately by completing it, there’s not even a real need to play it once it unlocks. I would say that if you’re going to play it, you should do so whenever you want, but only if you’re looking for a bit of a challenge.

While the mode isn’t overtly hard, the stricter time limit, the limited types of Pikmin, the lack of upgrades, and the higher requirement for completion can be imposing if you don’t know the environments you’re traveling to. I would say once you’ve gotten 100% on each map you’ll travel to in the main story—The Sun-Speckled Terrace, Blossoming Arcadia, Serene Shores, and Hero’s Hideaway—then you should consider attempting the Shipwreck Tale. However, if you have no desire to jump through all of these hoops to get the White and Purple Onions, then it’s not necessary as you can still acquire White and Purple Pikmin in Caves. The choice is yours!

And there’s my opinion on when you should complete Olimar’s Shipwreck Tale in Pikmin 4!