Wriothesley is the newest 5-Star character to be added to Genshin Impact. He’s a powerful Cryo Catalyst user who specializes in being an on-field damage dealer. Wriothesley is all about punching everything’s lights out, and like other Fontaine characters, he has awesome damage scaling and interactions with his HP dropping and healing up. If you were lucky enough to pull Wriothesley already, lets go over our pick for the best build for the Cryo Rocky in Genshin Impact.

Best Wriothesley Build in Genshin Impact

Best Weapons for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

The first thing you’ll need is a good weapon for your Wriothesley in Genshin Impact. Luckily, there are a few top-notch options to choose from at the moment. His 5-Star signature weapon – Cashflow Supervision – which is on the limited weapon banner is currently is his best in slot as usual.

If you don’t have the wishes to go for that, don’t worry there some great 4-Star weapon options. The first and best being the Widsith. If you have an R5 Widsith, or even one that’s just a low refinement, it will perform excellently on Wriothesley, only doing around 20 percent less damage than his signature weapon. Alternatively, the craftable 4 Star-Flowing Purity, or event 4-Star Ballad of Boundless Blue, are not far behind in terms of damage. They make great alternatives to the Widsith for Wriothesley’s weapon in Genshin Impact.

Best Artifact Set

For Wriothesley’s Artifact set in Genshin Impact, you’ll want to go for either the 4-piece Blizzard Strayer set or the 4-piece Marechausse Hunter set. The Blizzard Stayer set is best if you plan on using him with a freeze team so that you can take advantage of the extra 20 percent Crit Rate against frozen enemies. If you’re not planning on using him in a freeze team, though, Marehausse Hunter is the best general set for him. Wriothesley benefits greatly from the normal and charged attack damage boost and can very easily generate the Crit Rate stacks.

Best Artifact Stats

The main implicit stats that you will want on your gear is as follows: Attack % Sands, Cryo Damage % Goblet and a Crit Damage % Circlet. For sub-stats you’ll want to aim for the following stats in order of priority: Crit Rate % > Crit Damage % > Attack % > Flat Attack > Energy Recharge. These stats will give Wriothesley the best possible boost to his damage in Genshin Impact to have him punching everything in to oblivion in no time!

That’s how you build the best Wriothesley in Genshin Impact. He’s an incredibly powerful damage dealer, and with this build you’ll be seeing some truly impressive numbers pop up as he punches away!

