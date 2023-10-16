Bethesda’s Pete Hines Exiting the Company After 24 Years

Bethesda Softworks head of publishing Pete Hines is leaving the company after 24 years of work. The gaming industry veteran announced his plans to retire on X.

Hines published a statement regarding his sudden departure from The Elder Scrolls, Doom, Starfield, and Fallout company. He says the decision to retire isn’t one he “came to easy or quickly” but says that, with Starfield finally out, it feels like the time is right. If there is anything his statement does make clear, it’s that Hines says he’s leaving Bethesda on good terms.

“After 24 years, I have decided my time at Bethesda Softworks has come to an end,” Hines said. “I am retiring and will begin an exciting new chapter of my life exploring interests and passions, donating my time where I can, and taking more time to enjoy life. This was not a decision I came to easily or quickly, but after an amazing career, culminating in the incredible launch of Starfield, it feels like the time is right.”

Hines adds that today’s news is “not goodbye by any means,” explaining his love of Bethesda will hold true as he moves on. He thanks the fans he’s met over the last 24 years and says he’s excited to see what Bethesda has planned next along with everyone else.

“Working with the amazing people, teams, and studios at Bethesda has been the greatest experience of my life. I’m incredibly proud of everything we have done together, and I’m genuinely excited to see the amazing things they will create next.”

Bethesda published its own message for Hines on social media, too. The company says it is thankful for his time and wishes him the best moving forward.

“Pete’s public presence was only a small part of his role at Bethesda, although the way he represented us carried over into the values he nurtured here: authenticity, integrity, and passion. His contributions have been integral in building Bethesda and its family of studios into the world-class organization that it is today. His vision helped push us forward, and his hard work inspired us.”

Hines helped turn Bethesda into the powerhouse company it is today. Since starting with the game studio as senior vice president of global marketing and communications in 1999, he’s helped launch titles such as Fallout 3 and 4, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Doom Eternal, Dishonored, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Starfield, and so much more. Last October, he was promoted to his role as head of publishing. Be sure to check in for updates to learn more about everything Bethesda and Hines get up to next.