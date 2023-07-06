Bob Marley: One Love Trailer Sets Stage for Biopic About Reggae Legend

One of the most important musicians of all time is getting the biopic movie treatment, as shown in the first trailer for Bob Marley: One Love. Like many of the other films based on the lives of famous musicians, this reggae-infused movie will explore the legendary artist’s life from the early days to the more tumultuous ones. Primarily, it seems the story will focus on Marley’s family and an assassination attempt that eventually led to the titular One Love Peace Concert in Jamaica. It’s unclear if Bob Marley: One Love will tackle the musician’s early death in the early ‘80s.

Set to play Marley in the film is Secret Invasion, Soulmates, and Peaky Blinders star Kingsley Ben-Adir. He’ll be embodying the late reggae legend alongside James Norton (Little Women), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), and Anthony Welsh (The Great). Also featured in the film is Captain Marvel and No Time to Die star Lashana Lynch, who appears in the trailer as Marley’s wife, Rita. The film was directed by King Richard and We Own This City director Reinaldo Marcus Green and is set to come to theaters on January 12, 2024. You can see Ben-Adir give his best Marley impression in the Bob Marley: One Love teaser trailer below.