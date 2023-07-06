Movies & TVNews

Bob Marley: One Love Trailer Sets Stage for Biopic About Reggae Legend

By
0
The biopic movie Bob Marley: One Love gets its first teaser trailer, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the reggae legend.

One of the most important musicians of all time is getting the biopic movie treatment, as shown in the first trailer for Bob Marley: One Love. Like many of the other films based on the lives of famous musicians, this reggae-infused movie will explore the legendary artist’s life from the early days to the more tumultuous ones. Primarily, it seems the story will focus on Marley’s family and an assassination attempt that eventually led to the titular One Love Peace Concert in Jamaica.  It’s unclear if Bob Marley: One Love will tackle the musician’s early death in the early ‘80s.

Set to play Marley in the film is Secret Invasion, Soulmates, and Peaky Blinders star Kingsley Ben-Adir. He’ll be embodying the late reggae legend alongside James Norton (Little Women), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), and Anthony Welsh (The Great). Also featured in the film is Captain Marvel and No Time to Die star Lashana Lynch, who appears in the trailer as Marley’s wife, Rita. The film was directed by King Richard and We Own This City director Reinaldo Marcus Green and is set to come to theaters on January 12, 2024. You can see Ben-Adir give his best Marley impression in the Bob Marley: One Love teaser trailer below.

About the author

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
More Stories by Michael Cripe