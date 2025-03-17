BTS Jin’s New Netflix Show Kian’s Bizarre B&B Release Date, Cast, and More

The South Korean boy band BTS is one of the biggest K-pop acts in the world. One of the ensemble’s members, Jin, stars in the Netflix produced variety show, Kian’s Bizarre B&B. An unscripted series with an all-star regular cast, here’s everything you need to know about Kian’s Bizarre B&B.

Recommended Videos

Kian’s Bizarre B&B is set to premiere worldwide on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Joining Jin are the popular webtoon creator Kian84 and Saturday Night Live Korea performer and comedian Ji Ye-eun. The premise behind the series certainly is an imaginative one, with Kian dreaming of running his own bed-and-breakfast, assisted by Jin and Ji Ye-un as this dream becomes a reality, with his colorful establishment built on a floating platform off the coast of the scenic Ulleungdo Island near the Korean Peninsula in the Sea of Japan.

The building and challenges that the guests face are designed and drawn by Kian84, with the bed-and-breakfast definitely living up to the bizarre moniker. Along with Kian, guests to this strange guesthouse are guided by Jin and Ji Ye-eun as celebrity hosts to the chaos that quickly unfolds. Among the challenges seen in the trailer that Kian tasks his guests with include cleaning out portable toilets, including food only with their hands, and braving an elaborate obstacle course built into the floating facility, with Jin and Ji Ye-eun getting in on the fun.

There is currently no officially confirmed number of episodes for Kian’s Bizarre B&B, nor if the new show is expected to release new episodes weekly or all at once upon its April 8 series premiere date. Similarly, it is unclear if Jin appears in every episode of the series or only makes an appearance as a guest host in a limited number of episodes.

Last year, Jin had made an appearance as a guest host in the similar variety show series Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, with retired soccer player Ahn Jung-hwan renovating an abandoned house on a remote island into a hotel. Guests on this show were also invited to participate in various challenges, hosted by Ahn and Jin to comedic effect. After this series’ initial broadcast, Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island was available to stream for international audiences on Apple TV.

Jin isn’t the only BTS member to star in a reality series, with bandmates Jimin and Jungkook starring in the reality travel series Are You Sure?!, which premiered in August 2024 on Disney+.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B Cast

As with Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, the recurring hosts of Kian’s Bizarre B&B play themselves as the guide their guests through the hilarious challenges that the floating bed-and-breakfast offers. It is unknown if other celebrity guests will appear as hosts throughout the series or leave it to the announced trio for the duration of the show. Here are the confirmed hosts for Kian’s Bizarre B&B:

Kian

Ji Ye-eun

Jin

In the meantime, BTS fans wait eagerly for the enormously successful boy band to make its inevitable reunion after the prolonged hiatus from several members completing their mandatory South Korean military service.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy