Cabernet Is a 19th Century Vampire RPG Story Coming to PC Next Year

Cabernet is a 19th century narrative RPG set in Europe with a blood-sucking twist, and it’s coming to PC via Steam in early 2024. This brooding vampire story comes from the two-person indie team of Party for Introverts. Although the studio’s background in theater and literature has led it to create a number of shorter games like From Head to Toe, Stories of Home, and Thing-in-Itself, Cabernet will be its first “full-length” project. Meet a young vampire named Liza in the Cabernet reveal trailer below.

Here is the premise of the game: “For 400 years the elegant Countess Orlova has ruled your new home, inhabited by humans and supernatural beings alike. As a fledgling protégé, doors have opened to an intoxicating life full to the brim with possibilities. Could your afterlife really be this easy?”

As an alternative to action vampire projects like Redfall and Vampire Survivors, Cabernet’s narrative-driven story focuses on Liza as she uses her powers to snatch up meals. These powers include the ability to turn invisible, hypnotize prey, and even turn into a bat. Liza has to make her moves before the sun rises, of course, meaning you’ll need to plan carefully as you waltz through Cabernet’s story of social conflict, alcoholism, and corruption.

“Creating Cabernet has allowed us to explore our undying love of vampiric lore and build a world with themes deeply important and personal to us, including ethics and morality, alcoholism, and attempting to find hope in seemingly hopeless times and places,” Party for Introverts’ Arseniy Klishin and Laura Gray said. “We couldn’t be more excited to finally reveal our game to players.”

Cabernet is only planned for PC for now, but you can stay tuned for any updates Party for Introverts has to share before launch rolls around early next year.