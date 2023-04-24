Call of Duty: The Board Game Brings Iconic Miniatures & Maps to Tabletop in 2024

Call of Duty is taking a detour into the world of tabletop gaming with Call of Duty: The Board Game, publisher Activision announced. The spinoff project is being handled by tabletop corporation Arcane Wonders with plans to come to Kickstarter this fall before an eventual worldwide retail launch in 2024. A sneak peek at Call of Duty: The Board Game arrives in a 30-second trailer that teases some iconic Operators – including fan-favorite Task Force 141 member, Ghost. You can see the teaser trailer for yourself in the video below.

Arcane Wonders and Activision explained that their goal is to recreate the Call of Duty experience millions of players know and love in a tabletop setting. That means iconic weapons, characters, and combat skills will all play a part in team-based game modes that require strategy and planning to tackle. These missions are even set in maps and locations familiar to those who have been with the series for a while. Arcane Wonders also promises that Call of Duty: The Board Game will come with high-quality art and miniatures.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Activision to bring the Call of Duty franchise to the tabletop,” Arcane Wonders CEO and lead designer Bryan Pope said in a statement. “As life-long COD fans, we’ve worked hard to capture the scope, stakes, and sheer intensity of the video games in ways that COD fans and board gamers new and old will love. We’re looking forward to bringing the unforgettable fun and competitive frenzy of COD to game night for years to come.”

Although an FPS-turned-board game might sound bizarre, Call of Duty: The Board Game is far from the first video game to get a tabletop spinoff. Some highlights include The Witcher: Old World, an Eastward board game, and Gears of War: The Card Game. You can sign up at the COD board game website for updates if you want to keep up with its development.