Hoppip is the Cottonweed Pokemon introduced in Generation 2, and it is entering the Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, March 26. But can Hoppip be Shiny in Pokemon GO, or is this just another Spotlight Hour for candy grinding?

Is Shiny Hoppip in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Shiny Hoppip can be found in Pokemon GO. While Hoppip has been in Pokemon GO for a long time, its shiny form was only just added at the tail end of 2022. December 2, 2022, to be exact.

Hoppip Shiny Odds During Spotlight Hour

Shiny odds are not boosted during Spotlight Hours, so your odds of encountering a Shiny Hoppip will remain at 1/500 during the event. That said, Hoppip has been the face of several Community Day or Seasonal events that have affected its Shiny rate, so Spotlight Hour isn’t a player’s only chance at obtaining a Shiny Hoppip.

That said, with the number of Hoppips a player can encounter during a Spotlight Hour, it’s likely that a determined trainer will walk away from the event with a few green cotton balls.

What does Shiny Hoppip look like?

Shiny Hoppip is unmistakable. While some shiny Pokemon only slightly change their appearance, Shiny Hoppip’s body turns from pink to bright green. It almost looks like a flying Shiny Oddish.

The color of its eyes and leaves stay the same, but as shown in the photo above, it’s hard to miss what Shiny Hoppip looks like. In addition to its body, players should be on the lookout for sparkled that indicate its shininess.

If Hoppip isn’t a shiny you are particularly keen to add to your team, you can check out our Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour schedule. And if Spotlight Hour isn’t your jam, we have every upcoming event listed on our Pokemon GO Event Calendar.

