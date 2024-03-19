Pokemon GO Event Calendar (March 2024)

Niantic pumps out event after event in Pokemon GO to keep players engaged by mixing up gameplay and spawns. Here is every event taking place in Pokemon GO this month and beyond!
Pokemon GO events range in importance and duration, with some only lasting an hour while others can last weeks or months. This guide will attempt to encompass every Pokemon GO event regardless of length or cost. We will also provide links to our hub pages, which provide in-depth information about every event. Without further ado, here are the March 2024 Pokemon GO Events:
Every Pokemon Go Event March 2024
|Sunday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
Pokemon Horizons Crossover
Pawmi Spotlight Hour
|6
Tapu Koko Raid Hour
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
Nidoran Female Spotlight Hour
|13
Tapu Koko Raid Hour
|14
Weather Wekkek Begins
|15
|16
Litten Community Day
|17
|18
|19
Vulpix, Poliwag, Snorunt, and Hippopotas Spotlight Hour
|20
Regice Raid Hour
|21
Verdant Wonders Event Begins
Mega Venusaur & Tapu Lele Raids Begin
|22
|23
Primal Groudon Raid Day
|24
|25
|26
Hoppip Spotlight Hour
|27
World of Wonders: Taken Over Event Starts
Tapu Lele Raid Hour
|28
|29
|30
Shadow Mewtwo Returns to Shadow Raids
|31
Upcoming Pokemon Go Events in April 2024
While we are only part of the way through March, Niantic has already shed light on some of the events taking place in April. Here is everything we know about next month’s Pokemon GO Events:
- Tapu Lele Raid Hour – April 3
- Bagon Community Day – April 7
- Community Day – April 20
And that’s everything there is to know about Pokemon GO events coming up in the near future. If you want to know which Raids are on the horizon, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule so you don’t miss out on crucial battling events.