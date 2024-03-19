Category:
Video Games
Guides

Pokemon GO Event Calendar (March 2024)

Image of Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax
|
Published: Mar 19, 2024 01:01 pm
pokemon go event calendar

Niantic pumps out event after event in Pokemon GO to keep players engaged by mixing up gameplay and spawns. Here is every event taking place in Pokemon GO this month and beyond!

Recommended Videos

Pokemon GO events range in importance and duration, with some only lasting an hour while others can last weeks or months. This guide will attempt to encompass every Pokemon GO event regardless of length or cost. We will also provide links to our hub pages, which provide in-depth information about every event. Without further ado, here are the March 2024 Pokemon GO Events:

Every Pokemon Go Event March 2024

SundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturday
12
3
4
5
Pokemon Horizons Crossover

Pawmi Spotlight Hour
6
Tapu Koko Raid Hour		7
8
9
101112
Nidoran Female Spotlight Hour		13
Tapu Koko Raid Hour		14
Weather Wekkek Begins		1516
Litten Community Day
171819
Vulpix, Poliwag, Snorunt, and Hippopotas Spotlight Hour		20
Regice Raid Hour		21
Verdant Wonders Event Begins

Mega Venusaur & Tapu Lele Raids Begin		2223
Primal Groudon Raid Day
242526
Hoppip Spotlight Hour		27
World of Wonders: Taken Over Event Starts

Tapu Lele Raid Hour		28
2930
Shadow Mewtwo Returns to Shadow Raids
31

Upcoming Pokemon Go Events in April 2024

While we are only part of the way through March, Niantic has already shed light on some of the events taking place in April. Here is everything we know about next month’s Pokemon GO Events:

  • Tapu Lele Raid Hour – April 3
  • Bagon Community Day – April 7
  • Community Day – April 20

And that’s everything there is to know about Pokemon GO events coming up in the near future. If you want to know which Raids are on the horizon, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule so you don’t miss out on crucial battling events.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
pokemon GO
related content
Read Article How to Make & Get Clay in Infinite Craft
Several boxes containing the word Clay in Infinite Craft.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Make & Get Clay in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 19, 2024
Read Article How to Make & Get Stone in Infinite Craft
Several boxes with the word Stone in Infinite Craft.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Make & Get Stone in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 19, 2024
Read Article All Piano Mini-game Rewards in FF7 Rebirth
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Piano Mini-game Rewards in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Make & Get Clay in Infinite Craft
Several boxes containing the word Clay in Infinite Craft.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Make & Get Clay in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 19, 2024
Read Article How to Make & Get Stone in Infinite Craft
Several boxes with the word Stone in Infinite Craft.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Make & Get Stone in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 19, 2024
Read Article All Piano Mini-game Rewards in FF7 Rebirth
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Piano Mini-game Rewards in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 19, 2024
Author
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].