Pokemon GO Event Calendar (March 2024)

Niantic pumps out event after event in Pokemon GO to keep players engaged by mixing up gameplay and spawns. Here is every event taking place in Pokemon GO this month and beyond!

Pokemon GO events range in importance and duration, with some only lasting an hour while others can last weeks or months. This guide will attempt to encompass every Pokemon GO event regardless of length or cost. We will also provide links to our hub pages, which provide in-depth information about every event. Without further ado, here are the March 2024 Pokemon GO Events:

Every Pokemon Go Event March 2024

Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday 1 2 3

4

5

Pokemon Horizons Crossover



Pawmi Spotlight Hour

6

Tapu Koko Raid Hour 7

8

9

10 11 12

Nidoran Female Spotlight Hour 13

Tapu Koko Raid Hour 14

Weather Wekkek Begins 15 16

Litten Community Day 17 18 19

Vulpix, Poliwag, Snorunt, and Hippopotas Spotlight Hour 20

Regice Raid Hour 21

Verdant Wonders Event Begins



Mega Venusaur & Tapu Lele Raids Begin 22 23

Primal Groudon Raid Day 24 25 26

Hoppip Spotlight Hour 27

World of Wonders: Taken Over Event Starts



Tapu Lele Raid Hour 28

29 30

Shadow Mewtwo Returns to Shadow Raids 31

Upcoming Pokemon Go Events in April 2024

While we are only part of the way through March, Niantic has already shed light on some of the events taking place in April. Here is everything we know about next month’s Pokemon GO Events:

Tapu Lele Raid Hour – April 3

Bagon Community Day – April 7

Community Day – April 20

And that’s everything there is to know about Pokemon GO events coming up in the near future. If you want to know which Raids are on the horizon, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule so you don’t miss out on crucial battling events.