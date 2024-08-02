Can You Join The Tommies in Fallout London? Answered

Fallout London has many factions scattered around its post-apocalyptic world, some more powerful than others. But what about the Tommies, the military might of the city’s rulers. Can you actually join the Tommies in Fallout London? Here’s the answer.

Are Fallout London’s Tommies a Joinable Faction?

Unfortunately, if you were looking forward to signing up with Fallout London’s Tommies, you can’t. While this faction is certainly important, and well armed compared to some of the street gangs, you do not have the option to join the Tommies.

The Tommies take their name from Tommy, an informal term for a British soldier that was popularized from WWI onwards. They’re the military muscle of ruling gentry and while they might be as powerful, punch for punch, as the ‘other’ soldiers, they’re extremely numerous.

They’re so numerous, in fact, that one of the Colonels you meet rebuffs any thoughts of joining by saying that they’re backlogged. They explain that extreme poverty within the city has led London’s poorest to sign up, for three square meals and a roof over their head.

So, no matter how eager you might be to sign up with the Tommies, it’s not an option. You do get to do work for them, and there’s one mission that you have to complete as part of the main story. But they’re not a joinable faction.

The good news is that there are are other factions to sign up with.

But while you can interact with the Tommies, and some of their leadership, the answer to can you actually join the Tommies in Fallout London is no, you can’t.

