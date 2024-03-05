Category:
Video Games

Champions TD Codes (March 2024)

Andrija Bulatović
Published: Mar 5, 2024 10:55 am
Image via Champions TD

Imagine a tower defense game where your units are your favorite anime and comic characters. Well, Champions TD is all about that! Make smart moves and place legendary fighters where necessary to prevent waves of enemies from destroying your base. If it gets tough, use Champions TD codes for freebies!

All Champions TD Codes List

Champions TD Codes (Working)

  • 10KLIKES: Use for free Tickets and Gems (New)
  • LoveYou: Use for 40k Coins and 2k Gems
  • RELEASE: Use for 5k Coins and 15 Tickets
  • THANKYOU: Use for 20k Coins
  • 1MVISITS: Use for free Tickets and Gems
  • MOREMONEY: Use for 20k Coins and 1.2k Gems

Champions TD Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired Champions TD codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Champions TD

Redeeming Champions TD codes is a straightforward procedure. Follow our step-by-step instructions to get your rewards right away:

How to redeem codes in Champions TD
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Champions TD on Roblox.
  2. Approach the CODES area in the main lobby.
  3. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) in the Enter codes here pop-up text box.
  4. Hit the ENTER button to claim your rewards.

If you want to play other popular tower defense games, check out our Skibidi Tower Defense Codes and Lethal Tower Defense Codes articles as well.

Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović is a codes expert who loves finding new codes for our Roblox and mobile gamers. He's been playing games since the first Splinter Cell was released in 2002. Usually, when he's not making his favorite pasta, you can find him playing Overcooked 2, NBA, or Call of Duty in his living room.