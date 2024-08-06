Complete Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Cast Confirmed

Too Hot to Handle is a reality TV dating game show where people who are used to short-term flings try to abstain from kissing or any kind of other intimate activity. What could possibly go wrong? If you’ve finished Season 1 and want to know who’s next, here’s the complete confirmed cast for Too Hot to Handle Season 2.

Here’s Every Too Hot to Handle Season 2 Cast Member

Here’s every cast member for Too Hot to Handle Season 2, though you’ll have to watch to find out how they fare and just how much of the $100,000 grand prize their rule-breaking erodes.

Melinda Melrose

28 year-old Melinda is from Brooklyn, and works as a model. She’s looking for a guy who’ll shower with complements, telling her how pretty she is. “Was that too shallow? Hope not,” she explains in her Episode 1 intro.

Carly Lawrence

Carly Lawrence (24) begins by saying she doesn’t follow rules, which could lead to the prize pot taking a hit. “Committment kind of scares me”, she says, describing herself as a maneater. “I’m here to have fun, I’m not here to be in a relationship”, she adds.

Tabitha Clifft

Tabitha (22) from London is another self-described rule breaker, so there could be trouble ahead. “I’m definitely not going to be listening to a little robot telling me what to do,” she says, referring to pretend Alexa-knock-off Lana.

Kayla Carter

Bartender and model Kayla (24) claims she isn’t too picky when it comes to men, though, “They need to have an edge.” She gets hit on a lot while she’s working, but she says she can live with that as long as she’s getting tipped well. “It’s all part of the game”, she says.

Nathan Webb

27-year-old Nathan boasts that as a Briton living in America, he doesn’t need any game with women, just the accent is enough. His job as a stripper might also have something to do with that appeal.

Chase DeMoor

Chase (24) is a professional footballer who claims his sex drive is through the roof. “I am the alpha male”, he says. “I’m bringing all the energy, all the noise, If you’re not entertained by my presence I’m letting you down as a person.”

Cam Holmes

Another Brit, Cam (24) describes himself as “.. a sexy nerd”, mentioning that he once had sex with a girl dressed as an elf from Lord of the Rings. It was her idea, apparently, though you’ll have to decide if you believe that. “I wasn’t confident, I had a glow up”, he remarks. “I’m high end-product now.”

Joey Joy

Joey (23) hails from Miami and, arriving in Episode 6, is there to shake things up. He opens by saying he has a preference for women with dark hair could cause a stir.

Marvin Anthony

Frenchman Marvin (26) is convinced his accent is an advantage and says he can never go to a club and come home by himself. “Girls cannot resist, like the tall man, handsome, and I have a French accent so girls like it.” He thinks his dance skills are a big plus too.

Larissa Trownson

Larissa (28) is a lawyer from New Zealand, but despite her profession, she claims her boobs are amongst her handiest assets. “They get me free drinks. My brain doesn’t get me free drinks,” she explains. “People say I’m like Tinkerbell,” Larissa adds, “and that I need a lot of attention or I’ll die.”

Peter Vigilante

According to Peter (21), his confidence is a big draw when it comes to the opposite sex. He’s a personal trailer and an influencer, though some of that influence comes from taking his shirt off and spinning around with a pole. He boasts he has 100 – 200 girls DMing him a day.

Robert Van Tromp

Robert (29) is another Brit, and makes his debut in Episode 4. He describes himself as “a bit of a dirty dog”, and he reason he’s smiling is because of all the sex he’s getting.

Christina Carmela

Christina (30) is determined to go for whoever ends up in her sights. From South Africa, she says “Once I arrive, there’s going to be no handbrake. We’re going to go wild.”

Elle Monae

Elle (25) is every bit as determined as Christina and refers to herself in the third person, which probably isn’t a good sign. “Elle does what she wants”, she states confidently.

Emily Miller

Emily (27) is a model from London and claims she never goes out looking for guys. “It’s like God just drops them.” But she’s clear that she’s not ready to settle down.

And that’s the complete confirmed cast for Too Hot to Handle Season 2. If you have an eye on Netflix’s other reality TV show, here’s the lowdown on whether Perfect Match Season 2’s couples are still together.

