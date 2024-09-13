‘I’m Too Scared to Read It:’ Constantine 2’s Producer Reacts to Finally Getting the Movie’s Script

It’s hard to drum up a lot of hype for a sequel to a nearly 20-year-old movie. However, with Keanu Reeves on board and it being part of a DC brand on the rise, there’s reason to be excited about Constantine 2. One of its producers is still nervous, though.

Constantine 2 has been in development hell for what feels like eternity. Thankfully, there’s finally some momentum with the project, with director Francis Lawrence set to return. The script for the project is also done and has been sent over to producers, including Lorenzo di Bonaventura.

While speaking to ComicBook.com about the upcoming Transformers One, di Bonaventura provided an update on the script but mentioned that his own fears are getting in the way of him diving into the topic any further. “You know it’s in my inbox right now. Funny enough, I’m too scared to read it, though,” he said. “I want it to be good so bad. I probably read it in the next few days. When I get on an airplane.”

James Gunn and Peter Safran, the heads of DC Studios, have yet to announce Constantine 2 as part of their growing franchise. However, with Matt Reeves’ Batman franchise allowed to exist, there’s surely room for Reeves and Co. to resurrect the Hellblazer. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that every cast member from the first movie has received a call just yet.

“I’m sorry to have to tell you that I know nothing about this sequel except that I’ve heard it’s happening,” Tilda Swinton told Inverse earlier this year. “Unless they’re very late in calling me, I don’t think Gabriel will be flapping his/her wings. I did hear a rumor, I don’t know if you heard it, that Keanu was going to play Gabriel. Which would be beautiful.”

