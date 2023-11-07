Critical Role’s Matthew Mercer & Marisha Ray Share Stardew Valley Halloween Costumes

Critical Role kept the Halloween spirit alive when Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer shared his Stardew Valley-inspired couple’s cosplay with Marisha Ray.

A midweek Halloween meant celebrations on both flanking weekends, with Mercer and Ray posting their belated Stardew Valley costumes to social media on the first weekend in November. The married Critical Role duo went as Marnie and Mayor Lewis from farming sim, recreating meme-worthy moments from the game such as the fetch quest to find the Pelican Town mayor’s lost shorts and Marnie’s propensity for microwaving. Critical Role boasts a cast of voice actors featured in some of the biggest game releases each year and the crew often utilize the Halloween season to represent their continued love for gaming.

A little behind the ball, but… Happy Halloween from #stardewvalley!!



Marnie… you’ve been staring at that microwave for 6 hours.



You’re scaring me. pic.twitter.com/HSrOHA9X8h — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) November 5, 2023

Mercer himself rounds out a banner video game year, having been featured in some of the year’s most buzzworthy releases including Baldur’s Gate 3, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Starfield, and Tears of the Kingdom. It is only fitting that this Halloween saw the Critical Role Dungeon Master assume another, unofficial video game role. Past video game-themed costumes from Mercer have included Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher, Dante from Devil May Cry and Overwatch’s McCree in a year where the Critical Role cast all dressed as video game characters they’ve voiced.

Unlike the aforementioned costumes, Mercer and Ray’s Stardew Valley looks weren’t featured during a Critical Role stream but rather shared by the couple from their personal Halloween activities. Mercer and Ray had a less natural couple pairing during this year’s Critical Role group costume which saw the cast decked out as Lord of the Rings characters with Ray as Legolas and Mercer and Gandalf. Past Critical Role group costumes have included the X-Men, Vox Machina villains and even each other. Critical Role’s talk show, 4-Sided Dive, has recently incorporated a new tradition of randomly generated costume prompts for their own Halloween episodes, which delivered another fan favorite Mercer costume in his scrappy, tin foil robot.