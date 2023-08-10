Crowsworn Trailer Offers Stylish Tour of Hollow Knight-Inspired Bosses and Environments

Developer Mongoose Rodeo has unveiled a new trailer for its Hollow Knight-inspired action-adventure Metroidvania, Crowsworn. The trailer, which comes in at just over a minute long, hammers home its influences while showing players a few of the features that help it stand apart. This is a fast-paced and dark action game with hints of Devil May Cry and Bloodborne, but the video also teases some of the brighter environments players will wander through as well. For a glimpse of all of this as well as a look at some of the tough boss encounters on the way, you can watch the latest Crowsworn trailer below.

Mongoose Rodeo published its new trailer to help celebrate the second anniversary of its massively successful Crowsworn Kickstarter campaign. The project began its crowdfunding journey with a goal of CAD$125,000 and ended with a staggering $1,258,068 from its 19,695 backers. The extra funding unlocked a smorgasbord of extra funding goal goodies to look forward to, including a boss rush mode, nightmare mode, voice acting, free DLC titled Isles of Vladar, animated cutscenes, and more. Needless to say, players are excited for Crowsworn even if they’ve still got some waiting to do before they actually play it.

Crowsworn was previously intended to at least arrive for PC via Steam by December 2023 because, as explained in a recent Kickstarter update post, Mongoose Rodeo has about 10 times more work to do than it originally planned. PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox versions are almost certainly on the way as well, though the studio hasn’t committed to specific release plans for those platforms quite yet.

It will take a while for Mongoose Rodeo to finally bring Crowsworn’s hand-drawn world to players, but it sounds like it will be worth the wait. For more on its story, you can read the short synopsis from the team below. Then be sure to watch today’s anniversary stream, which features even more gameplay as well as additional insight from the developers: