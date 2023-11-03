Can You Romance Alex in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

Given Cyberpunk 2077‘s affinity for including characters with thirsty motivations, it stands to reason that players are asking whether they can romance one of the game’s more recent characters. So, can you romance Alex in ‘Phantom Liberty’?

Who Is Alex in ‘Phantom Liberty’

Approximately halfway through the story of ‘Phantom Liberty’, you’ll encounter an FIA Agent who goes by Alex. Working undercover in Dogtown, players learn that she was once an aspiring braindance star before she impressed Solomon Reed with her acting abilities. He took her in and trained her as his protégé. V will first encounter Alex at The Moth, where she works as a bartender. She plays a crucial role in the narrative, with players even able to determine whether she lives or dies based on their choices. She even becomes an antagonist if they choose to play the ending in a specific way.

Given her prominent role in several quests in Cyberpunk 2077, many players have assumed that Alex is a new NPC who you can romance. That is actually not the case at all. Alex cannot be wooed in any way. In fact, none of the new characters introduced in ‘Phantom Liberty’ are romanceable. Not even Solomon Reed! What was even the point of casting Idris Elba?

Fortunately, to make up for the sting of rejection, all of the original romanceable characters in Cyberpunk 2077 are still available. Panam Palmer, Judy Alvarez, River Ward, and Kerry Eurodyne can still be approached for a steamy night together if that’s the kind of thing that floats your boat. Besides, it’s probably better to leave Alex alone. She’s got enough on her plate and certainly doesn’t need some lovesick merc bringing her down.