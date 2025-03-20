No, Daredevil: Born Again Doesn’t Include a Doctor Doom Easter Egg

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 4, “Sic Semper Systema.”

Recommended Videos

Some MCU fans are convinced that Daredevil: Born Again‘s latest installment, “Sic Semper Systema,” includes a sneaky reference to the Fantastic Four’s legendary arch-nemesis, Doctor Doom. But does Daredevil Season 1, Episode 4 really feature a Doctor Doom Easter egg, or have MCU devotees got it wrong?

Does Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 4 Include a Doctor Doom Easter Egg?

No, Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 4 does not contain a Doctor Doom Easter egg. While more than one MCU fan thought they heard several characters – including Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin – mention Doom’s comic book homeland, Latveria, what they actually said was “Latvia.” Y’know, the real country in Europe, not the fictional one ruled over by Doom.

Related: What Is the Song Kingpin Has to Listen to Twice in Daredevil: Born Again?

But it’s easy to see why so many people immediately assumed Born Again namechecked Latveria. After all, the Disney+ show has already tipped its horned hat to wider MCU canon on more than one occasion. Fisk even gives one of the shared universe’s most iconic superheroes, Spider-Man, a shout-out in Born Again‘s two-episode premiere!

So, a Fantastic Four-related Easter egg wouldn’t have been that outrageous, if it had indeed happened.

Is Latveria Already Part of the MCU?

No, the MCU has yet to mention (much less depict) Latveria in any of the franchise’s canonical movies or TV shows. That said, the 2008 Incredible Hulk tie-in game (which is not canon) features the Latverian embassy among the many landmarks of its virtual New York City.

Related: Daredevil: Born Again Just Dropped the MCU’s Biggest Miles Morales Tease Yet

It’s also highly likely (albeit far from confirmed) that Latveria will show up in the MCU in the near future. After all, now that Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom has replaced Kang the Conqueror in the fifth Avengers outing, at least one scene in that flick should show the baddie’s realm!

Daredevil: Born Again is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.

Next Poll

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy