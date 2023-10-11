Dead Island 2 Reveals Release Date for Haus Expansion Pack

Ready for more zombies? Dead Island 2’s first story expansion, Haus, is set to deliver more of the living dead though you may also find yourself taking on the brainwashed living. And, as confirmed by the official Dead Island 2 X account, its now got a release date of November 2.

Developer Dambuster Studios and publisher Deep Silver have yet to drop a trailer for Haus. But what we do know is that it’ll having you roam a tech-billionaire’s complex, the titular Haus, will feature a “..techno-death cult with a healthy splash of debauchery and gore.”

Related: Are The Original Characters Going Appear in Dead Island 2?

We can assume, then, that some Elon Musk-style character has created his own little fiefdom, demanding worship from those who occupy his refuge. And the last thing he’ll want is some outsider stirring things up.

That might sound a little familiar if you’ve read Max Brooks’ World War Z (which had next to nothing to do with the movie). That also had a billionaire creating their own refuge from the living dead and filling it with his own celebrity “friends.”

We’re sure, however, that Dead Island 2 will put its own chaotic, blood-splattered spin on the situation. And giving this tech CEO an actual cult seems more appropriate, given the mental gymnastics some people do defending their tech-idols online.

The second expansion, SOLA Festival, arrives in Q2 2024 and sends you to an LA-based open-air music event; think Fyre Festival, but with more flesh-eating. Both expansions require you own the full game.

Available as part of the $29.99 Dead Island 2 Expansion Pass, 4, Haus has a release date of November 2 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.