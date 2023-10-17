Dead Space Remake, Cities: Skylines 2 Headline New October Game Pass Titles

Microsoft is bringing some killer titles to Xbox Game Pass to help celebrate Halloween, including the Dead Space remake and Cities: Skylines 2. The fresh batch of Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Cloud, and PC titles for October were formally announced in an Xbox Wire post today.

Updated titles for the gaming subscription service start rolling later this week, with F1 Manager 2023 set to come to Cloud, console, and PC on October 19. Cities: Skylines 2 will then come to Game Pass for PC on its launch date next week, October 24. Both games give players a variety of ways to spend their time, but the October lineup’s strongest addition has to be Dead Space remake, which is set to launch for Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X | S on October 26. Few titles could be better suited to give players a frighteningly good time this Halloween, making this one of the stronger Game Pass additions we’ve seen in a while.

Related: Microsoft Announces Deal to Buy Activision Blizzard Has Closed

The hits will keep coming as October rolls on, with Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery set to arrive on Game Pass for Cloud and console on October 26. Then, on that same day, Cloud, console, and PC players will be able to access Mineko’s Night Market. Finally, on October 31, Cloud, console, and PC players will gain access to both Headbangers: Rhythm Royale and Jusant. Despite the fact that October is already more than halfway over, Xbox players who are subscribed to Game Pass still have a lot to look forward to.

While there are solid new additions on the way, Game Pass subscribers will be losing access to some titles, too. You can see the full list of soon-to-leave games below:

Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Kill It With Fire (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Signalis (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Solasta Crown of the Magister (Cloud, Console, and PC)

It’s sad to see titles like Persona 5 Royale on their way out, but the new additions should help fill the hole. Be sure to stay tuned for more Game Pass and Xbox news.