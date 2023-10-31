Deltarune Will Now Launch Much Sooner Than Expected

Deltarune Chapters 3, 4, and 5 are having their launch schedules shaken up a bit in order to get more content out to players sooner. Developer Toby Fox announced the decision to move things around for his Undertale follow-up in a recent newsletter to fans.

Deltarune Chapter 1 came to players on Halloween 2018, with Chapter 2 following three years later in 2021. Fox’s plan was to release Chapters 3, 4, and 5 all at the same time so that players could get more to chew on all at once. However, it appears development is taking longer than anticipated, so to mitigate the damage caused by a potentially years-long wait, Chapters 3 and 4 will be released together, with the fifth chapter set to launch separately at a later date.

“Chapter 4 already has a very substantial amount of cutscenes and enemy work done,” Fox said. “Also, I’ve hired a new producer whose entire job it will be to speed up the overall game development for future chapters. So, I feel very optimistic about the next steps of this project.”

He continued, adding that Deltarune updates will slow down as development continues: “That being said though, I think I’m going to pause on more detailed development updates for now. Instead, I’ll just let you guys know if the development is getting close to completion, or if something funny happens.”

Meanwhile, work on Deltarune Chapter 3 is nearly complete, with Fox saying that the segment is “pretty much content complete.” Apparently, this portion of the game was slightly more difficult to develop. That said, Fox is feeling optimistic when it comes to work on Chapter 4.

“Obviously, releasing a game takes many more steps than just finishing the gameplay and graphics,” Fox said. “But, people are already transitioning back into working on Chapter 4. Everyone is very excited to work on the next part!”

Deltarune is one of the most anticipated video games set to release in the next few years, so any update is a good update. Thankfully, it sounds like the team is confident in their progress. Hopefully, we’ll get our hands on Chapters 3 and 4 sometime in 2024. When Fox and the rest of the developers are ready to announce a Deltarune release date, you can be sure to read about it here.