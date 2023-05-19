NewsVideo Games

Deppart Is a Terrifying Body-Cam Horror Game with a PC Demo Out Now

Deppart is a disturbing body-cam horror game with stunning visuals, and if you’re brave enough, you can play it right now.

Deppart is a disturbing body-cam horror game with stunning visuals, and if you’re brave enough, you can play it right now. Developer N4bA recently published a demo for its first-person nightmare on Itch.io, and it didn’t take long for horror fans to latch onto its grim atmosphere and creepy enemies. It’s caught fire so fast, in fact, that YouTube juggernaut Markiplier uploaded a playthrough of the demo. It’s the perfect way to experience it if you’re faint of heart.

Deppart is simple when it comes to its gameplay, but it isn’t easy. Players control their weary, blood-soaked character through corridor after corridor while drunkenly aiming a pistol at whatever creature might be lurking around the corner. It isn’t perfect yet, but the chills will hopefully lay the foundation for an especially terrifying full release down the line. You can download the Deppart Prototype at Itch.io, but be warned: You might want to turn your headphone volume down for this one.

Deppart is the latest in a trend of indie games going for ultra-realistic body cam visuals. The most notable indie project in this list is developer and publisher Drama’s Unrecord. Though it lacks the horrific settings seen in N4bA’s project, it does seem to be a thrilling first-person shooter with some of the best photorealistic visuals seen in games thus far. It’s nice that we’ve got today’s Deppart demo to keep us tied over while we wait for more body-cam games to inevitably make their way to players in the near future.

