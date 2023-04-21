Unrecord Dev Releases More Footage to Convince You Its Photorealistic FPS Isn’t Fake

Unrecord made a stunning debut with its photorealistic body-cam FPS visuals in a gameplay trailer earlier this week, and now developer Drama has chimed in to ward off the critics questioning its authenticity. While Unrecord’s scary-real visuals impressed most who played it, some viewers were more skeptical, going as far as to question whether the video was gameplay or simply digital trickery using live-action footage. In response to accusations that it is fake, Drama co-director Alexandre Spindler took to social media to share behind-the-scenes footage of Unrecord in motion.

The video shows gameplay running in Unreal Engine, with the user able to freely fly around the same environment shown in the demo players saw previously. It’s all-new gameplay that shows more of Unrecord’s free-aiming mechanics and glistening environments, and it is undoubtedly convincing. You can see the Unrecord gameplay in the video below.

For those who thought Unrecord was fake or a video, sorry. 😌 pic.twitter.com/41ESKMISy1 — Alexandre Spindler (@esankiy) April 20, 2023

Not all critics have been convinced, however. Although it would be difficult to fake, it’s completely possible that this new in-engine Unrecord footage is still fabricated. Chiming in to support Drama, however, is Twitter user Carlos Martínez, who noticed that the demo specifically uses assets that can be found in the Unreal Engine marketplace. Spindler has gone as far as to credit the environment asset’s creator, MacKenzie Shirk, in a post on Reddit. It undeniably aids in Drama’s case and makes Unrecord look even more impressive.

He is using a very high quality asset for the map which is the main reason it looks very realistic. This one: https://t.co/BnUDhfBpHP He mentioned he is using assets in his old post on reddit. Which explains why the UI is not very good. He is mostly a programmer. Not an artist.… — Carlos Martínez (@Daahrien) April 20, 2023

Unrecord is only set to come to PC for now and currently has no release date. It will surely only terrify more players as development continues, so stay tuned for any updates.