Complete Desert Detectors Beginners’ Guide

If you loved wrangling the big ones in Fisch or excavating in Dig It, then you’ll certainly love what Desert Detectors has cooking up. The gameplay loop is simple enough to keep you going for hours, while you won’t need to think too hard in order to have fun. So, if you want a bit of that Wild West vibe with a pinch of exploration, I hope you enjoy this Desert Detectors beginners’ guide.

Recommended Videos

Beginners’ Guide for Desert Detectors: Completing the First Quest

Upon entering Desert Detectors, your character will spawn at Level 0 in the town of Dusthaven, right next to The Farm. To be able to unlock all the features and start playing, you must complete the tutorial quest. Here’s how you can beat it and learn the ropes of the game:

1. Go talk to Tom. He’s located at the Shovels ‘n Stuff shop.

Screenshot by The Escapist

2. Pick up the Dig up things quest. It’s the only available one, so you won’t be able to miss it.

Screenshot by The Escapist

3. Go out into the desert to dig up items. Now, in Desert Detectors, items can be Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Ultra Rare. Since you’ll have to sell these first items, I’d advise you to focus on Rare ones and get an Epic if possible.

4. Take out your Dusty Detector and equip it by pressing 2. You’ll walk slower, so the best option is to spam 2 every second to get the optimal combo of scanning for items and walking fast.

5. Once you see a green exclamation mark, press 1 to take out the Rusty Shovel.

Screenshot by The Escapist

6. Try to hit the meter as precisely as possible. Aim for the green part at the top. You don’t have to hit it quite well, but I found it to be the most efficient when you hit Powerful. Don’t worry, as you’ll be able to get any item in no more than 4-5 digs. Once you unlock the Gold Shovel, the number will go down to 2-3.

7. Pick up the items and return them to Tom. If you time it right with the Rares, you’ll have 50-70c, which will be halfway enough for a Stell Shovel or Rusty Rider. From that point onwards, you can combine the increased range and speed with other

Desert Detectors Beginners’ Guide on Items

Unlike most Roblox experiences, Desert Detectors is based on a simple set of items. Let’s take a look at everything you have access to at the beginning of the game, how the items work, and how much they cost. You may want to stick around because this is the part of our Desert Detectors beginners’ guide you don’t want to miss.

Metal Detectors

Screenshot by The Escapist

They’re the main means of finding and acquiring items. Basically, the better the detectors, the better your movement speed, range, and other specs. You can buy the following metal detectors:

Rusted detector : 100c

: 100c Copper detector : 100c

: 100c Silver detector : 450c

: 450c Gold detector : 1000c

: 1000c Demon detector: 795 R$

Shovels

Screenshot by The Escapist

These are the main tools other than Metal Detectors. Once you get a hit on an item, you’ll need to use the digging meter and hit Powerful or Max Power to dig the most and get items more efficiently. You can buy the following shovels:

Steel Shovel : 100c

: 100c Speedy Shovel : 200c

: 200c Obsidian Shovel: 2500c

2500c Gold Shovel : 4000c

: 4000c Soul Shovel: 795 R$

Vehicles

Screenshot by The Escapist

At the beginning, you’ll be forced to endure the pain of walking. However, things get much faster when you buy yourself a set of wheels. You can spawn them immediately upon buying and just run into them to get started. The available ones are:

Rusty Rider : 100c

: 100c Speedy n’ Sandy : 200c

: 200c Carbon Cruiser : 400c

: 400c Plated Patroller : 700c

: 700c Gold Golfcart : 2000c

: 2000c Hypnotic Golfcart: Needs to be unlocked

How to Level Up in Desert Detectors

Leveling up in Desert Detectors is possible only through digging. The first couple of minutes will be largely inefficient until you get at least a Speedy Shovel and a Rusty Rider. Detectors won’t be such a pain, but you should upgrade to the Gold one as soon as possible to be more efficient. Later on, you’ll accumulate funds with ease and be able to buy tanks and armor.

Extra Features in Desert Detectors

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you’ve completed the tutorial quest and bought yourself a nice Vehicle, it’s time to make use of the nifty extra features the devs include. This should round out our Desert Detectors beginners’ guide, so expect most of the gameplay after the initial stage to follow the same loop, with only a couple of other variations depending on the place and level you’re at.

Train

This is a traveling salesman that deals in selling two types of times—charms and crates. Charms are basically permanent luck boosts that affect how often you find Uncommon, Rare and Epic items in the ground. It might also affect how much you have to dig. Generally, it arrives every 30 to 60 minutes and is located about 200 yds from Dusthaven.

Meteor Shower

Screenshot by The Escapist

Meteor showers are occasional events that feature meteorites raining down from the sky, bringing forth Epic items. Of course, when this happens, it’s a free-for-all, and my best advice is to get the fastest vehicle to be able to zoom past other players in pursuit of items.

Smelting

You can unlock this feature at the Blacksmith, and it allows you to upgrade items for better stats. It costs money and existing inventory items, so I’d say it’s best to be careful. I was a bit wasteful, but thankfully the Gold Golf Cart and the Gold Shovel allowed me to recoup the lost funds quickly.

Quests

They’re basically missions you get from NPCs but devoid of any particular lore. I, for one, like them because they help me streamline my gameplay. Finding bottles didn’t exactly motivate me at the beginning, but it allowed me to find a Big Cactus and an Ancient Chest in just minutes. Pick up a couple and have fun.

That about wraps it up for our Desert Detectors beginners’ guide. You have all the know-how on how to buy items, use the extra feature, and find the rarest possible treasures. Just make sure you spread your money properly in the beginning and you’re good. Check out more of our Roblox guides.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy