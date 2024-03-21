Desert Festival Stardew Valley Guide – How To Unlock The Bus

Festivals are the perfect way to spend an in-game afternoon while playing Stardew Valley, and the Desert Festival adds some excitement to spring once players have unlocked the bus at the Community Center.
The Desert Festival is a new event added during the Stardew Valley 1.6 update, but players won’t be able to access it in their new Year 1 saves. To get to the Desert Festival during the spring, a series of steps have to be followed, but the effort will be more than worth it if everything is done by Year 2.
Table of contents
- When Is The Desert Festival in Stardew Valley
- How To Earn Event Currency – What Are Calico Eggs in Stardew Valley?
- All Desert Festival Shops & Inventory in Stardew Valley
- How To Unlock The Bus At The Community Center in Stardew Valley
When Is The Desert Festival in Stardew Valley
The Desert Festival takes place on Spring 15, 16, and 17, starting at 10 AM. It will be marked on the player’s calendar both in the house and in town. The Festival will occur, even if it can’t be accessed.
How To Earn Event Currency – What Are Calico Eggs in Stardew Valley?
Unlike the shops in the Valley, players will need to earn Calico Eggs to purchase goods at the Desert Festival. These can be earned in the following ways:
- The Races – Players who bet in the races can earn 20 Calico Eggs for each win.
- Adventurer’s Guild Quests – Players can complete quests for the Skull Cavern to earn Calico Eggs.
- Fishing Quests – Players can complete fishing quests from Willy to earn Calico Eggs.
- Scholar Quiz – Once a day, the player can answer a set of questions from the Scholar for Calico Eggs.
Related: All Stardew Valley 1.6 Update Patch Notes – Release Version
All Desert Festival Shops & Inventory in Stardew Valley
The Desert Festival holds a variety of shops run by Stardew Valley’s residents. Using Calico Eggs, players can purchase rare items, special decals, weapons, and more. Below is a list of every shop as informed by our experience and the information provided by the Stardew Valley Wiki page.
Calico Egg Merchant
- Mystery Box – 20 Calico Eggs
- Mummy Mask – 120 Calico Eggs
- Blue Bow – 50 Calico Eggs
- Dark Velvet Bow – 75 Calico Eggs
- Mega Bomb – 15 Calico Eggs
- Mixed Seeds – 5 Calico Eggs
- Eggplant Parmesan – 10 Calico Eggs
- Desert Table – 25 Calico Eggs
- Desert Chair – 20 Calico Eggs
- Decorative Barrel – 10 Calico Eggs
- Woodcutter’s Weekly – 100 Calico Eggs
Evelyn’s Shop
- Wallpaper – 20 Calico Eggs
- Cookie – 20 Calico Eggs
- Mixed Seeds – 4 Calico Eggs
- Mixed Flower Seeds – 2 Calico Eggs
- Daffodil – 15 Calico Eggs
Penny’s Shop
- Penny’s Fyer
- Strawberry Decal
- Night Sky Decal 1 (Star)
- Night Sky Decal 2 (Moon)
- Night Sky Decal 3 (Small Stars)
Maru’s Shop
- Maru’s Wrench
- Battery Pack
- Strawberry Seeds
Alex’s Shop
- Alex’s Bat – 70 Calico Eggs
- Muscle Remedy – 25 Calico Eggs
- Fried Eggs – 10 Calico Eggs
- Milk – 10 Calico Eggs
- Pancakes – 10 Calico Eggs
- Hashbrowns – 10 Calico Eggs
Harvey’s Shop
- Harvey’s Mallet – 70 Calico Eggs
- Radio Desk – 40 Calico Eggs
- Model Planes – 30 Calico Eggs
- Coffee – 10 Calico Eggs
Robin’s Shop
- Wallpaper – 20 Calico Eggs
- Wood – 1 Calico Egg
- Stone – 1 Calico Egg
- Furniture Catalog – 1,000 Calico Eggs
Demetrius’ Shop
- Periodic Table – 70 Calico Eggs
- Nautilus Shell – 50 Calico Eggs
- Spice Berry – 10 Calico Eggs
- Deluxe Speed-Gro – 2 Calico Eggs
George’s Shop
- Retro TV – 200 Calico Eggs
- Coffee – 10 Calico Eggs
- Vinegar – 5 Calico Eggs
- Morel – 30 Calico Eggs
Vincent’s Shop
- Fiber – 1 Calico Egg
- Bug Meat – 1 Calico Egg
- Sap – 1 Calico Egg
- Cave Carrot – 2 Calico Eggs
Emily’s Shop
- 5 Cloth – 25 Calico Eggs
- Prismatic Shard – 500 Calico Eggs
- Sea Urchin – 5 Calico Eggs
- 5 Mixed Flower Seeds – 8 Calico Eggs
How To Unlock The Bus At The Community Center in Stardew Valley
The Bus is part of the Community Center bundles in Stardew Valley. To start working on it, players will need to access the Community Center, talk to the Wizard Razmodius, and then complete the first four bundles in the Community Center. This will unlock the Vault Bundle, which must be fully paid before the bus becomes available to Stardew Valley residents. Below are all the Vault Bundle requirements.
- 2,500 Gold Bundle – Chocolate Cake x3
- 5,000 Gold Bundle – x30 Quality Fertilizer
- 10,000 Gold Bundle – x1 Lightning Rod
- 25,000 Gold Bundle – x1 Crystalarium
After completing these requirements, Stardew Valley players will have access to the Bus and will have the opportunity to attend the Desert Festival as soon as the next spring season arrives.
Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.