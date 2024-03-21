Category:
Desert Festival Stardew Valley Guide – How To Unlock The Bus

Laura Gray
Published: Mar 21, 2024 01:03 pm
Stardew Valley Desert Festival
Image via Stardew Valley

Festivals are the perfect way to spend an in-game afternoon while playing Stardew Valley, and the Desert Festival adds some excitement to spring once players have unlocked the bus at the Community Center.

The Desert Festival is a new event added during the Stardew Valley 1.6 update, but players won’t be able to access it in their new Year 1 saves. To get to the Desert Festival during the spring, a series of steps have to be followed, but the effort will be more than worth it if everything is done by Year 2.

Table of contents

When Is The Desert Festival in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley 1.6 Update Official Cover
Image via ConcernedApe

The Desert Festival takes place on Spring 15, 16, and 17, starting at 10 AM. It will be marked on the player’s calendar both in the house and in town. The Festival will occur, even if it can’t be accessed.

How To Earn Event Currency – What Are Calico Eggs in Stardew Valley?

Unlike the shops in the Valley, players will need to earn Calico Eggs to purchase goods at the Desert Festival. These can be earned in the following ways:

  • The Races – Players who bet in the races can earn 20 Calico Eggs for each win.
  • Adventurer’s Guild Quests – Players can complete quests for the Skull Cavern to earn Calico Eggs.
  • Fishing Quests – Players can complete fishing quests from Willy to earn Calico Eggs.
  • Scholar Quiz – Once a day, the player can answer a set of questions from the Scholar for Calico Eggs.

Related: All Stardew Valley 1.6 Update Patch Notes – Release Version

All Desert Festival Shops & Inventory in Stardew Valley

The Desert Festival holds a variety of shops run by Stardew Valley’s residents. Using Calico Eggs, players can purchase rare items, special decals, weapons, and more. Below is a list of every shop as informed by our experience and the information provided by the Stardew Valley Wiki page.

Calico Egg Merchant

  • Mystery Box – 20 Calico Eggs
  • Mummy Mask – 120 Calico Eggs
  • Blue Bow – 50 Calico Eggs
  • Dark Velvet Bow – 75 Calico Eggs
  • Mega Bomb – 15 Calico Eggs
  • Mixed Seeds – 5 Calico Eggs
  • Eggplant Parmesan – 10 Calico Eggs
  • Desert Table – 25 Calico Eggs
  • Desert Chair – 20 Calico Eggs
  • Decorative Barrel – 10 Calico Eggs
  • Woodcutter’s Weekly – 100 Calico Eggs

Evelyn’s Shop

  • Wallpaper – 20 Calico Eggs
  • Cookie – 20 Calico Eggs
  • Mixed Seeds – 4 Calico Eggs
  • Mixed Flower Seeds – 2 Calico Eggs
  • Daffodil – 15 Calico Eggs

Penny’s Shop

  • Penny’s Fyer
  • Strawberry Decal
  • Night Sky Decal 1 (Star)
  • Night Sky Decal 2 (Moon)
  • Night Sky Decal 3 (Small Stars)

Maru’s Shop

  • Maru’s Wrench
  • Battery Pack
  • Strawberry Seeds

Alex’s Shop

  • Alex’s Bat – 70 Calico Eggs
  • Muscle Remedy – 25 Calico Eggs
  • Fried Eggs – 10 Calico Eggs
  • Milk – 10 Calico Eggs
  • Pancakes – 10 Calico Eggs
  • Hashbrowns – 10 Calico Eggs

Harvey’s Shop

  • Harvey’s Mallet – 70 Calico Eggs
  • Radio Desk – 40 Calico Eggs
  • Model Planes – 30 Calico Eggs
  • Coffee – 10 Calico Eggs

Robin’s Shop

  • Wallpaper – 20 Calico Eggs
  • Wood – 1 Calico Egg
  • Stone – 1 Calico Egg
  • Furniture Catalog – 1,000 Calico Eggs

Demetrius’ Shop

  • Periodic Table – 70 Calico Eggs
  • Nautilus Shell – 50 Calico Eggs
  • Spice Berry – 10 Calico Eggs
  • Deluxe Speed-Gro – 2 Calico Eggs

George’s Shop

  • Retro TV – 200 Calico Eggs
  • Coffee – 10 Calico Eggs
  • Vinegar – 5 Calico Eggs
  • Morel – 30 Calico Eggs

Vincent’s Shop

  • Fiber – 1 Calico Egg
  • Bug Meat – 1 Calico Egg
  • Sap – 1 Calico Egg
  • Cave Carrot – 2 Calico Eggs

Emily’s Shop

  • 5 Cloth – 25 Calico Eggs
  • Prismatic Shard – 500 Calico Eggs
  • Sea Urchin – 5 Calico Eggs
  • 5 Mixed Flower Seeds – 8 Calico Eggs

How To Unlock The Bus At The Community Center in Stardew Valley

The Bus is part of the Community Center bundles in Stardew Valley. To start working on it, players will need to access the Community Center, talk to the Wizard Razmodius, and then complete the first four bundles in the Community Center. This will unlock the Vault Bundle, which must be fully paid before the bus becomes available to Stardew Valley residents. Below are all the Vault Bundle requirements.

  • 2,500 Gold Bundle – Chocolate Cake x3
  • 5,000 Gold Bundle – x30 Quality Fertilizer
  • 10,000 Gold Bundle – x1 Lightning Rod
  • 25,000 Gold Bundle – x1 Crystalarium

After completing these requirements, Stardew Valley players will have access to the Bus and will have the opportunity to attend the Desert Festival as soon as the next spring season arrives.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.

Read Article How to Fix Warzone Mobile ‘Unsupported GPU’
Soldiers standing in front of a dam in Warzone Mobile. This image is part of an article about how to fix the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile login issue.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Fix Warzone Mobile ‘Unsupported GPU’
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 21, 2024
Read Article How to Make Diamond in Infinite Craft
Diamond in Infinite Craft.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Make Diamond in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 21, 2024
Read Article How to Fix the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Login Issue
Three soldiers standing behind the Warzone Mobile logo. This image is part of an article about how to fix Warzone Mobile "Unsupported GPU."
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Fix the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Login Issue
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 21, 2024
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].