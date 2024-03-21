Desert Festival Stardew Valley Guide – How To Unlock The Bus

Festivals are the perfect way to spend an in-game afternoon while playing Stardew Valley, and the Desert Festival adds some excitement to spring once players have unlocked the bus at the Community Center.

The Desert Festival is a new event added during the Stardew Valley 1.6 update, but players won’t be able to access it in their new Year 1 saves. To get to the Desert Festival during the spring, a series of steps have to be followed, but the effort will be more than worth it if everything is done by Year 2.

When Is The Desert Festival in Stardew Valley

Image via ConcernedApe

The Desert Festival takes place on Spring 15, 16, and 17, starting at 10 AM. It will be marked on the player’s calendar both in the house and in town. The Festival will occur, even if it can’t be accessed.

How To Earn Event Currency – What Are Calico Eggs in Stardew Valley?

Unlike the shops in the Valley, players will need to earn Calico Eggs to purchase goods at the Desert Festival. These can be earned in the following ways:

The Races – Players who bet in the races can earn 20 Calico Eggs for each win.

– Players who bet in the races can earn 20 Calico Eggs for each win. Adventurer’s Guild Quests – Players can complete quests for the Skull Cavern to earn Calico Eggs.

– Players can complete quests for the Skull Cavern to earn Calico Eggs. Fishing Quests – Players can complete fishing quests from Willy to earn Calico Eggs.

– Players can complete fishing quests from Willy to earn Calico Eggs. Scholar Quiz – Once a day, the player can answer a set of questions from the Scholar for Calico Eggs.

All Desert Festival Shops & Inventory in Stardew Valley

The Desert Festival holds a variety of shops run by Stardew Valley’s residents. Using Calico Eggs, players can purchase rare items, special decals, weapons, and more. Below is a list of every shop as informed by our experience and the information provided by the Stardew Valley Wiki page.

Calico Egg Merchant

Mystery Box – 20 Calico Eggs

Mummy Mask – 120 Calico Eggs

Blue Bow – 50 Calico Eggs

Dark Velvet Bow – 75 Calico Eggs

Mega Bomb – 15 Calico Eggs

Mixed Seeds – 5 Calico Eggs

Eggplant Parmesan – 10 Calico Eggs

Desert Table – 25 Calico Eggs

Desert Chair – 20 Calico Eggs

Decorative Barrel – 10 Calico Eggs

Woodcutter’s Weekly – 100 Calico Eggs

Evelyn’s Shop

Wallpaper – 20 Calico Eggs

Cookie – 20 Calico Eggs

Mixed Seeds – 4 Calico Eggs

Mixed Flower Seeds – 2 Calico Eggs

Daffodil – 15 Calico Eggs

Penny’s Shop

Penny’s Fyer

Strawberry Decal

Night Sky Decal 1 (Star)

Night Sky Decal 2 (Moon)

Night Sky Decal 3 (Small Stars)

Maru’s Shop

Maru’s Wrench

Battery Pack

Strawberry Seeds

Alex’s Shop

Alex’s Bat – 70 Calico Eggs

Muscle Remedy – 25 Calico Eggs

Fried Eggs – 10 Calico Eggs

Milk – 10 Calico Eggs

Pancakes – 10 Calico Eggs

Hashbrowns – 10 Calico Eggs

Harvey’s Shop

Harvey’s Mallet – 70 Calico Eggs

Radio Desk – 40 Calico Eggs

Model Planes – 30 Calico Eggs

Coffee – 10 Calico Eggs

Robin’s Shop

Wallpaper – 20 Calico Eggs

Wood – 1 Calico Egg

Stone – 1 Calico Egg

Furniture Catalog – 1,000 Calico Eggs

Demetrius’ Shop

Periodic Table – 70 Calico Eggs

Nautilus Shell – 50 Calico Eggs

Spice Berry – 10 Calico Eggs

Deluxe Speed-Gro – 2 Calico Eggs

George’s Shop

Retro TV – 200 Calico Eggs

Coffee – 10 Calico Eggs

Vinegar – 5 Calico Eggs

Morel – 30 Calico Eggs

Vincent’s Shop

Fiber – 1 Calico Egg

Bug Meat – 1 Calico Egg

Sap – 1 Calico Egg

Cave Carrot – 2 Calico Eggs

Emily’s Shop

5 Cloth – 25 Calico Eggs

Prismatic Shard – 500 Calico Eggs

Sea Urchin – 5 Calico Eggs

5 Mixed Flower Seeds – 8 Calico Eggs

How To Unlock The Bus At The Community Center in Stardew Valley

The Bus is part of the Community Center bundles in Stardew Valley. To start working on it, players will need to access the Community Center, talk to the Wizard Razmodius, and then complete the first four bundles in the Community Center. This will unlock the Vault Bundle, which must be fully paid before the bus becomes available to Stardew Valley residents. Below are all the Vault Bundle requirements.

2,500 Gold Bundle – Chocolate Cake x3

– Chocolate Cake x3 5,000 Gold Bundle – x30 Quality Fertilizer

– x30 Quality Fertilizer 10,000 Gold Bundle – x1 Lightning Rod

– x1 Lightning Rod 25,000 Gold Bundle – x1 Crystalarium

After completing these requirements, Stardew Valley players will have access to the Bus and will have the opportunity to attend the Desert Festival as soon as the next spring season arrives.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC.