Destiny 2’s The Final Shape Has Been Delayed

Bungie has announced that ‘The Final Shape’, the next much-anticipated Destiny 2 expansion, has been pushed back from February 27, 2024 to a new release date of June 4, 2024. The team has also revealed new content to fill in the gap in the release schedule.

The team’s message about the delay strikes a generally upbeat tone, citing the desire to create “an even bigger and bolder vision” for the expansion. That goal is aligned with the intention for ‘The Final Shape’ to be the “culmination” of all of the story content that has been included in Destiny and Destiny 2 since the first game’s launch in 2014. More details about what will be included in the expansion are set to drop in April 2024, alongside the reveal of “all-new gameplay.”

As a result of the changed release date, the next piece of seasonal content, Season of the Wish will be extended across the extra three-and-a-bit months. While most of the season’s narrative content will still launch between December and February, things will get shaken up after that.

February will introduce new quests called Wishes and Moments of Triumph. March will see the return of the annual Guardian Games. And April will bring a hold-over content update called ‘Into The Light’, which the team spruiks will “prepare players for their Guardian’s journey into the Traveler.” Meanwhile, May will see the release of three new PvP maps.

The official change to the release date of Destiny 2: ‘The Final Shape’ corroborates a report from last month. That report highlighted layoffs at the Sony-owned studio and indicated that Bungie’s other major project, the Marathon reboot, has been pushed from 2024 to 2025. That latter piece of information is yet to be confirmed, and it’s important to note that the game has never officially been scheduled for 2024, but today’s news does suggest the wait will be at least longer than many fans might have hoped.