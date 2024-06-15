Diablo 4: How to Get Past Tier 100 in The Pit

Successfully completing The Pit of the Artificers at Tier 100 is a major accomplishment in Diablo 4. Here’s how to get past Tier 100 in Diablo 4.

How to Beat Tier 100 of The Pit in Diablo 4

Masterwork your gear to at least level 9 and utilize meta builds like Bash Barbarian to beat Tier 100 of The Pit. In most cases for Diablo 4, you can get away with theory crafting on your own and creating your own builds. Especially with Tempering in the game, you can use the power creep to pull off some unique combinations in each class. But Tier 100 is not an easy feat by any means. Your build needs fantastic survivability, the potential to wipe out enemy hordes, and the right stats for boss-killing. Checking off all three of those boxes is difficult.

Aside from picking a good build, there are still some ways that you can take The Pit into your own hands. For starters, you can grind out Tier 61 to earn some Neathiron. It will take a very long time to reach level 12 on all your gear but it’s a significant boost to all your stats. Even mid-tier builds can at least grind those ranks.

Diablo 4: How to Beat The Pit Tier 100

Masterwork your gear to level 12 with Neathiron.

Utilize two potions and three Incense items.

Keep fishing for levels with easier bosses.

Use meta builds like Bash Barbarian.

Once you have your gear at its best potential, you also need to make use of consumables. Players can have two potions and three Incense items active on any given character. With the Antivenin health potion, you can have a second potion of any type. Then just pop the Incense consumables of your choice and you have another massive boost. Getting through The Pit on Tier 100 is all about preparation.

Your final trick for completing higher levels of The Pit is to simply fish for the right levels. Bosses like the Blood Bishop and the Den Mother are going to be much easier than the Outlaw Sharpshooter. Mechanics in boss fights get much more hectic at Tier 100, so keep trying until you get one of the easier ones. Just keep track of your Runeshards so you can keep heading back in. Before you know it, you’ll strike the perfect mix of an easier level and stronger gear.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

