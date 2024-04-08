Does Dead By Daylight Have Cross-Progression?

If you’re looking for the ultimate horror experience, look no further than Dead By Daylight. This asymmetrical multiplayer experience is one of the most horrifying out there, but is Cross-Progression in Dead By Daylight to bring your progress to a different platform?

Recommended Videos

Is Cross-Progression Available in Dead By Daylight?

Image by Behaviour

Cross-progression is a wonderful thing to have in your favorite games, especially if you’re planning on switching systems. You may be disappointed to find out that Dead by Daylight does not offer this feature, even almost eight years after its release. What makes it all the more disappointing is this feature was teased by Behaviour, the game’s developers.

Cross-progression is coming soon™ to Dead by Daylight.

Curious to know how it'll work? We got you: https://t.co/g27FnM8XTc pic.twitter.com/UtUi7iomFR — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) September 30, 2020 Tweet by @DeadbyDaylight on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Related: Killers & Survivors That Should Be Added to Dead By Daylight

Originally teased back in September 2020, fans have been waiting almost four years for an update regarding this feature with no news on the horizon. There is even a dedicated page on Behaviour’s FAQ going into details about Cross-Progression, with no update regarding this widely-requested feature being added to Dead By Daylight.

While the team is hard at work adding plenty of new features to the game, including highly requested Killers and Survivors, we can only hope that Cross-Progression will become more than a dream to players on all platforms. I know I would love the chance to bring all of my purchases over to my Xbox or PlayStation so I can enjoy the game from the comfort of the couch, but I guess I’ll need to keep looping the Killer on my PC for the time being.

No matter if the addition of Nicolas Cage piqued your interest in the game, or you’ve been playing for quite some time, you’ll find that Dead By Daylight is continuing to improve and add plenty of features, so let’s keep our fingers crossed that this eventually makes it in.

Dead By Daylight is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more