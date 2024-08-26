How To Beat Yellowbrow in Black Myth: Wukong

The end of Chapter 3 brings you to the Yellowbrow boss and it’s easily one of the longest fights in all of Black Myth: Wukong. Here’s how to take down this boss with ease.

How To Beat Yellowbrow in Phase One of Black Myth: Wukong

Screenshot by The Escapist.

When you walk into the temple to face Yellowbrow in Black Myth: Wukong, you might think a major fight like this was easier than expected. In phase one, he doesn’t have a lot of health, and his attacks are fairly straightforward. Most of them involve a teleport or his electrified mace.

Nearly all of Yellowbrow’s attacks consist of a combo or a swipe from the electrified mace. Make sure to dodge the attacks in a pattern, but don’t forget what follows. Many of these attacks will end with an explosion from the electricity. As long as you keep the follow-up bursts in mind, phase one is a breeze.

Yellowbrow will also disintegrate and teleport around the arena. He continues this in the second part of the fight as well, but it’s mostly harmless in the beginning.

How To Beat Phase Two Yellowbrow in Black Myth: Wukong

After you escape the sack and make your way to the lower level of the temple, it’s time for the second phase with Yellowbrow. This one is similar to the first with some minor changes that alter the flow of the fight. The most important is the Iron Skin he starts using. While the iron is active, all of your light attacks will bounce off and deal minimal amounts of damage. When I beat this boss, I charged my heavy attack up with three Focus Points and then I would slam down. Afterward, you only need one more heavy attack.

Breaking the Iron Skin becomes the biggest mechanic in the fight. Each time you break it, you should use your spells to deal as much damage as possible. Then there are two different cutscenes that mark the three splits in the fight. By the end, Yellowbrow is harnessing all of the electricity from his mace along with the Iron Skin.

Use Immobilize where you can at this point. I also made use of Cloud Step to get some breathing room. But if you manage the defense on Yellowbrow, the fight should be over soon.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

