Star Wars Outlaws doesn’t have many boss fights, but one of the first will see players battle the Rancor. If you know what you’re doing this fight can be very easy, and here’s the best way to get it done.

How To Beat The Rancor in Star Wars Outlaws

Beating the Rancor might seem tough, but if you follow the instructions said to you in-game you should be able to get it done. Here’s what you’ll be asked to do during the fight.

First, run away from the beast rolling out of the way if it gets too close. Once the fuel barrels start circulating overhead, wait until one is above the Rancor and then shoot it causing him to get staggered.

Stand in front of the door and wait for his charge bar to max out. Dodge the charge letting him ram into the door. Repeat the above steps while also taking out the soldiers that join the battle. (The Rancor can also attack these people if you need a helping hand). After baiting the beast to slam the door twice you’ll need to activate the power. Do this by sending Nix up the switch on the left-hand side of the battle arena when facing away from the door. It can be seen up above a ledge.

Use a fuel barrel to stagger him one more time now that the power is on and have him ram the door for a third time.

That’s it! The Rancor is beaten and now you can move forward with your tasks of Tatooine and get back to the Star Wars Outlaws story.

This is the closest that the game gets to a boss fight, so if you’re able to get this done then there shouldn’t be any fights that cause you too much trouble as you conclude the story.

