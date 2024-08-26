Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How To Beat The Rancor in Star Wars Outlaws

It might look big, but it's not so scary
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Aug 26, 2024 03:00 pm

Star Wars Outlaws doesn’t have many boss fights, but one of the first will see players battle the Rancor. If you know what you’re doing this fight can be very easy, and here’s the best way to get it done.

Recommended Videos

How To Beat The Rancor in Star Wars Outlaws

Kay Vess hiding from the Rancor in Star Wars Outlaws

Beating the Rancor might seem tough, but if you follow the instructions said to you in-game you should be able to get it done. Here’s what you’ll be asked to do during the fight.

  1. First, run away from the beast rolling out of the way if it gets too close.
  2. Once the fuel barrels start circulating overhead, wait until one is above the Rancor and then shoot it causing him to get staggered.
Explode Barrels to injure Rancor
  1. Stand in front of the door and wait for his charge bar to max out. 
  2. Dodge the charge letting him ram into the door.
  3. Repeat the above steps while also taking out the soldiers that join the battle. (The Rancor can also attack these people if you need a helping hand).
  4. After baiting the beast to slam the door twice you’ll need to activate the power. Do this by sending Nix up the switch on the left-hand side of the battle arena when facing away from the door. It can be seen up above a ledge.
Use Nix to activate switch in Star Wars Outlaws
  1. Use a fuel barrel to stagger him one more time now that the power is on and have him ram the door for a third time.

That’s it! The Rancor is beaten and now you can move forward with your tasks of Tatooine and get back to the Star Wars Outlaws story.

This is the closest that the game gets to a boss fight, so if you’re able to get this done then there shouldn’t be any fights that cause you too much trouble as you conclude the story.

Post Tag:
Star Wars Outlaws
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]