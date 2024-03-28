Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 Have Transmog? Answered

Saving the world in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is great and all, but really, none of it matters if you don’t look good while doing it either. So if you’re the type of player who loves in-game fashion and you’re wondering if Dragon’s Dogma 2 has transmog, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Is There Transmog in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. At the time of writing, there is no transmog feature available in Dragon’s Dogma 2, which means that your character appearance and outfit is inextricably tied to whatever armor you have equipped at any given point in time.

It’s definitely a bit of a disappointment, but if it’s any consolation, a lot of the late-game armor and gear do look significantly better than what you get in the early and mid-game. So if you’re able to push through towards the end of the game and get into the endgame section, you’ll have the opportunity to farm up Wyrm Crystals and buy some seriously sick-looking armor for the final boss fight. You’ll also be able to carry your gear into new game plus, so at least there’s that.

What Is Transmog?

Folks who have played games like World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV will undoubtedly be familiar with the transmog and glamour systems, which basically allow you to alter the appearance of your equipped armor to take on the form of any other armor piece you’ve unlocked in the game so far.

This gives you the freedom to really control how your character looks without having to sacrifice the stats or effects on that latest piece of gear you just got. It’s entirely possible that Capcom could eventually add this feature into the game, but for now, you’ll have to make do with whatever you’ve got equipped.

And that’s everything you need to know about transmog in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

