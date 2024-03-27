Dragon’s Dogma 2 Endgame Guide (Unmoored World)

The main story of Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t take all that long to complete, but you’ll be pleased to know there’s a whole endgame section and a true ending for you to uncover as well. Here’s everything you need to know about the Dragon’s Dogma 2 endgame and what you need to do.

How to Access Endgame and Unmoored World in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To reach the endgame portion of Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll first need to get yourself on the path of the true ending. This game has two endings: a standard ending where the Arisen takes the throne in Vernworth, and a true ending where the Arisen enters the Unmoored World during the final fight with the dragon.

To get the true ending, you can go through the game and see the standard ending first, then load your last save and choose to restart from right before the dragon fight. Do note that if you choose to enter new game plus from here, you’ll need to clear the main story again before you get another shot at the true ending.

During the fight with the dragon, climb your way to the dragon’s chest. Open up your inventory and select the Empowered Godsbane Sword and use it. This will let you stab the dragon’s heart, and transport you to the Unmoored World, where the true Dragon’s Dogma 2 endgame begins.

Things to Do in the Unmoored World

There’s just one main objective you need to accomplish in the Unmoored World: evacuate all major cities in both Vermund and Battahl, as listed below:

Vernworth

Bakbattahl

Harve Village

Sacred Arbor

Agamen Volcanic Island

In addition to that, you can also destroy all of the beacons scattered around the new world map.

The goal here is to hit up all of the major cities and settlements in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and convince their leaders to evacuate before the world is completely destroyed. Each city and settlement will come with their own separate quests for evacuation and most of these are quite straightforward, though there are one or two that may require a little bit of finessing, such as the Wandering Roots quest for the elves at the Sacred Arbor.

Once you’ve managed to evacuate all the cities — or as many as you can — you’ll have one final boss encounter that takes you to the true ending.

How to Save and Rest in the Unmoored World

One very crucial thing to note about the Dragon’s Dogma 2 endgame section is that if you die while in the Unmoored World, you lose all progress you made in that section of the game. This means that if you die, you’ll be taken back to the moment right before the dragon flight.

You can still save the game as per normal and you can still save at inns and campsites, but if you die, you’ll need to reset this entire section. Because of that, we recommend leveling up and gearing up as much as possible before entering the Unmoored World. The good news is that you’ll get plenty of resources and gear in the endgame. This includes money, experience, Ferrystones, Wakestones, and so on.

You’ll also get plenty of Wyrm Crystals to help you nab all of the good endgame gear to help prep you for the tougher fights ahead.

How Does Time Pass in Dragon’s Dogma 2 Endgame?

Yet another very crucial thing to note is that you have a time limit of 12 in-game days to evacuate everyone in the Unmoored World. There is a red fog surrounding the entire map, and it’ll start closing in towards the center once you enter the endgame section.

Time passes whenever you rest at an inn or campsite, so be very careful of how you choose to checkpoint and save your game. You don’t want to end up in a position where you’ve only got a day left and still a bunch of settlements to evacuate.

That being said, there is a way to drastically slow down the speed at which the red fog closes in on you. Remember those beacons I mentioned earlier? If you head to each red dot on your map, you’ll arrive at a beacon that you can interact with and trigger a boss fight. Defeat all the beacon bosses, and the red fog will slow down dramatically, giving you a lot more time to evacuate the cities and farm as much as you want.

I can’t personally confirm how much of a time extension you get from destroying the beacons, but from my own playthrough, I had enough time to farm up all of the endgame gear I wanted for my pawn and Arisen, and I also managed to evacuate everyone with no sign that I was running out of time. Defeating all the beacon bosses is no easy task, but I entered the Unmoored World at around level 42 and was able to clear them out slowly, while also leveling up and gearing up along the way.

How to Exit the Unmoored World and Start New Game Plus

Finally, clearing all of the cities and settlements will automatically take you to the true ending path and ultimately lead you to new game plus, but there is a way to exit the Unmoored World straightaway if you end up deciding that you’ve had enough of this stressful endgame.

Check your map for a red dot marker at the new Seabed Shrine area and head there. Unlike the other red dots on the map that signify a beacon, interacting with this marker will take you to new game plus instead.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Dragon’s Dogma 2 endgame section.

