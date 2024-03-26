How to Convince Taliesin to Evacuate in Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Wandering Roots)

The post-game section of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a tricky and stressful world to navigate. Not only do you have to try to evacuate all of the cities, you also have a time limit imposed on you. Here’s how to convince Taliesin to evacuate the Sacred Arbor in Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s Wandering Roots quest.

How to Start Wandering Roots in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Once you’ve entered the post-game world of Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll be tasked with evacuating as many cities and villages as possible. The Wandering Roots quest is tied to evacuating the Sacred Arbor, and you’ll need to speak with Glyndwr to get things going.

Convincing Taliesin to Evacuate

There are two ways to get Taliesin to evacuate the Sacred Arbor in Dragon’s Dogma 2, as listed below:

By talking to him repeatedly to get him to cave to your request

By restoring the Arborheart

The first method is much easier to pull off, though I’ve found that there’s a bit of inconsistency involved with this.

In my playthrough, after speaking with Glyndwr and finding out that Taliesin refuses to evacuate, all I had to do was keep talking to Taliesin himself until he eventually gave in. This took me two tries. The first time, Taliesin reiterated that he did not want to evacuate. The second time, his dialogue changed and he agreed to evacuate. There are reports that you have to rest and sleep at camp in order to get the dialogue to progress, but this did not happen for me.

Restore the Arborheart

The second method requires you to have done the Ailing Arborheart and Put a Spring in Thy Step side quests before you reached the post-game section of Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you did not complete these quests, you cannot restore the Arborheart.

First, you need to recruit a pawn with the Woodland Wordsmith specialization. To do this, visit the nearest Rift Stone and check the list of Official Pawns, then recruit any pawn with Woodland Wordsmith. After that, speak with Doireann in the Sacred Arbor to start the Ailing Arborheart quest, which will task you with finding Gwyfencha.

Now, you’ll need to start the Put a Spring in Thy Step side quest, which you can access in the south of the Battahl region, and get through Drabnir’s Grotto to find an elf who tasks you with bringing him three wildflowers. The good news is that these wildflowers are scattered everywhere in that area, so it won’t take long for you to gather them.

After giving him the wildflowers, you’ll need to escort him back to his house. This can be dangerous with all the enemies in your way, but you can also pick him and run past the enemies if you wish. Speak with the dwarf again back at his house and you’ll have the option to ask him about Gwyfencha, and he’ll tell you that it’s called Scalecinder in the common tongue, and you can speak with any smithy in Battahl to find out more about it.

Head back to Bakbattahl and speak with the smithy there, and he’ll give you a piece of Scalecinder, allowing you to complete the Ailing Arborheart quest.

Upon doing so, you can then speak with Taliesin to convince him to evacuate.

And that’s how to convince Taliesin to evacuate the Sacred Arbor and complete the Wandering Roots quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

