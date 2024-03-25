Where to Find the Ancestral Chamber in Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Trial of Archery)

The side quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are very rewarding, but they can also often be very obtuse especially when it comes to figuring out where to go. Not to worry, though; that’s where we come in. Here’s how to find the Ancestral Chamber in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Ancestral Chamber Location

The Ancestral Chamber is located just northwest of the ruined stronghold of Melve in Dragon’s Dogma 2. We’ve indicated its location in the screenshot down below, along with details on two possible entrances you can check out in order to enter.

One entrance is directly west of Melve, and you can access this one by taking the north exit in Melve, following the main road, and taking a left at the fork. However, this entrance can only be accessed by knocking down a ladder to let you climb up the hill and enter. During my playthrough, I was able to get to the top by either using Levitate as a Sorcerer and shimmy around the side of the cliff, or by using the charged jump ability as a Mystic Spearhand.

Doing it this way requires some finesse and if you don’t have access to either of those two vocations, the second entrance is what I’d recommend you check out instead.

The other entrance is much easier to access. From Vernworth, follow the main road all the way up towards Melve. You’ll want to go up north of the Malachite Forest until you’re directly west from Melve.

From here, keep heading west until you come across a wooden scaffolding, then keep going forward while staying close to the cliff face. You’ll soon find a small beaten path leading towards the hill, allowing you to enter the Ancestral Chamber.

How to Break the Barred Door

While making your way through the Ancestral Chamber in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll eventually come across a barred door that you can’t get through. This took us a while to figure out, but essentially, if you rest until nighttime and reload your save in the game, we found that enemies eventually spawned in the dungeon to break the door, allowing us to progress.

How to Start Trial of Archery in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Trial of Archery side quest is a timed quest that you can unlock in Vernworth after completing Gift of the Bow. The quest starts with Glyndwr asking for your help with the trial itself, but plans end up getting derailed when his sister gets taken by an ogre.

Keep in mind that because this is a timed quest, we recommend that you head to the Ancestral Chamber as soon as you can in order to avoid having the sister killed. You’ll still be rewarded regardless of the outcome of the quest, but of course, if you want a happier ending, it’d be best not to lollygag.

And that’s how to find the Ancestral Chamber in Dragon’s Dogma 2.