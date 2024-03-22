There are a total of 10 Vocations to play around with in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but not all of them are created equal. Some are just more fun than others. Here’s how to get the Mystic Spearhand Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Mystic Spearhand Vocation Location

The tricky thing about the Mystic Spearhand Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is that there are three possible spawn locations for Sigurd, the maister who will unlock the Vocation for you, as listed below:

In the village of Melve

In the Coastal Hut in Harve Village

In the Dragonsbreath Tower, southwest of Bakbattahl

There also seem to be certain conditions you need to meet in order to get him to spawn in specific areas, and we’ll go over them in a bit more detail down below.

Harve Village – Coastal Hut

This seems to be the most common location that players will find Sigurd in their playthrough of Dragon’s Dogma 2. Players and fellow reviewers have reported that Sigurd was found in the Coastal Hut the first time they visited Harve Village, even before helping to drive off the Saurians for the first time.

However, for me personally, Sigurd did not show up in the Coastal Hut until I came back for the third time, which meant that I had fought off the Saurians twice at that point and also completed one final quest for the townspeople by rescuing the beastren in the Stormwind Cave. After I completed that quest in Stormwind Cave, I visited the Coastal Hut again and Sigurd was there.

Melve

It’s also possible to find Sigurd in Melve, which is the ruined village north of Vernworth that you visit very early on in the game. However, he did not spawn for me in my playthrough, and it’s possible that he shows up here only early on in the main story.

Dragonsbreath Tower

Finally, if you missed Sigurd and the Mystic Spearhand Vocation in either of the first two locations, he’s guaranteed to show up at Dragonsbreath Tower. That being said, it will likely take you some time before you’re able to get there, as reaching the Dragonsbreath Tower requires you to enter the region of Battahl, which you can only do after progressing through some of the main story quests.

I’d definitely recommend trying to unlock Mystic Spearhand as soon as you can, simply because it’s one of the best Vocations in the game, allowing you to engage in close range combat while also giving you access to some magic and aerial capabilities.

Hopefully this helped with unlocking the Mystic Spearhand Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2.