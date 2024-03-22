Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get the Mystic Spearhand Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 06:15 am
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

There are a total of 10 Vocations to play around with in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but not all of them are created equal. Some are just more fun than others. Here’s how to get the Mystic Spearhand Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Mystic Spearhand Vocation Location

The tricky thing about the Mystic Spearhand Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is that there are three possible spawn locations for Sigurd, the maister who will unlock the Vocation for you, as listed below:

  • In the village of Melve
  • In the Coastal Hut in Harve Village
  • In the Dragonsbreath Tower, southwest of Bakbattahl

There also seem to be certain conditions you need to meet in order to get him to spawn in specific areas, and we’ll go over them in a bit more detail down below.

Harve Village – Coastal Hut

coastal hut mystic spearhand location in dragon's dogma 2

This seems to be the most common location that players will find Sigurd in their playthrough of Dragon’s Dogma 2. Players and fellow reviewers have reported that Sigurd was found in the Coastal Hut the first time they visited Harve Village, even before helping to drive off the Saurians for the first time.

However, for me personally, Sigurd did not show up in the Coastal Hut until I came back for the third time, which meant that I had fought off the Saurians twice at that point and also completed one final quest for the townspeople by rescuing the beastren in the Stormwind Cave. After I completed that quest in Stormwind Cave, I visited the Coastal Hut again and Sigurd was there.

Melve

melve mystic spearhand location in dragon's dogma 2

It’s also possible to find Sigurd in Melve, which is the ruined village north of Vernworth that you visit very early on in the game. However, he did not spawn for me in my playthrough, and it’s possible that he shows up here only early on in the main story.

Dragonsbreath Tower

Finally, if you missed Sigurd and the Mystic Spearhand Vocation in either of the first two locations, he’s guaranteed to show up at Dragonsbreath Tower. That being said, it will likely take you some time before you’re able to get there, as reaching the Dragonsbreath Tower requires you to enter the region of Battahl, which you can only do after progressing through some of the main story quests.

I’d definitely recommend trying to unlock Mystic Spearhand as soon as you can, simply because it’s one of the best Vocations in the game, allowing you to engage in close range combat while also giving you access to some magic and aerial capabilities.

Hopefully this helped with unlocking the Mystic Spearhand Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Post Tag:
Dragon's Dogma 2
related content
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to Delete Save & Start a New Game in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Delete Save & Start a New Game in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 Complete Romance & Relationship Guide
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Complete Romance & Relationship Guide
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to Delete Save & Start a New Game in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Delete Save & Start a New Game in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 Complete Romance & Relationship Guide
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Complete Romance & Relationship Guide
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].