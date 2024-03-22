Category:
How Long Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 & How Many Quests There Are

Published: Mar 22, 2024 12:45 am
Image Source: Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a pretty big open-world fantasy action-RPG. There’s a lot to see and do here, but you might be surprised to hear that the main story doesn’t take that long to complete. Here’s how long Dragon’s Dogma 2 is, and how many quests there are in the game.

How Long to Beat Dragon’s Dogma 2

It took me around 32 hours to beat the main story of Dragon’s Dogma 2 on my first playthrough. I should note that while I did try to do the side quests as they popped up, there are still a ton of them I left undone by the time I reached the final act.

There are also plenty of secret bosses and side areas that I did not thoroughly explore, which means that you should be able to sink close to 100 hours into the game if you really want to see everything it has to offer.

All Main Story Quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are a total of 16 main story quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2, as listed below. Do be warned that some of these quest titles may be a little spoiler-y, so avert your eyes if you want to go in completely fresh.

  1. Gaoled Awakening
  2. Tale’s Beginning
  3. In Dragon’s Wake
  4. Seat of the Sovran
  5. Monster Culling
  6. Disa’s Plot
  7. The Caged Magistrate
  8. The Stolen Throne
  9. An Unsettling Encounter
  10. Feast of Deception
  11. Nation of the Lambent Flame
  12. Flickering Shadows
  13. Convergence
  14. A New Godsway
  15. The Guardian Gigantus
  16. Legacy

All Side Quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2

On the flip side, there are a hell of a lot more optional side quests to take on in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This is not an exhaustive list, and only includes the ones I’ve discovered so far:

  1. The Provisioner’s Plight
  2. Ordeals of a New Recruit
  3. Claw Them Into Shape
  4. Beren’s Final Lesson
  5. Spellbound
  6. Medicament Predicament
  7. Brothers Brave and Timid
  8. Oxcart Courier
  9. Nesting Troubles
  10. Vocation Frustration
  11. A Place to Call Home
  12. The Heel of History
  13. A Case of Sculptor’s Block
  14. Scaly Invaders
  15. The Gift of Giving
  16. The Nameless Village
  17. The Arisen’s Shadow
  18. Saint of the Slums
  19. The Sorcerer’s Appraisal
  20. Hunt for the Jadeite Orb
  21. Prey for the Pack
  22. Readvent of Calamity
  23. Trouble on the Cape
  24. Home Is Where the Hearth Is
  25. Tolled to Rest
  26. A Game of Wits
  27. Masked Correspondence
  28. Mercy Among Thieves
  29. Shadowed Prayers
  30. The Phantom Oxcart
  31. Tensions on the Highroad
  32. Short-Sighted Ambition

Hopefully that answers your question of how long it takes to beat Dragon’s Dogma 2 and how many quests there are.

