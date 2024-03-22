How Long Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 & How Many Quests There Are

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a pretty big open-world fantasy action-RPG. There’s a lot to see and do here, but you might be surprised to hear that the main story doesn’t take that long to complete. Here’s how long Dragon’s Dogma 2 is, and how many quests there are in the game.

How Long to Beat Dragon’s Dogma 2

It took me around 32 hours to beat the main story of Dragon’s Dogma 2 on my first playthrough. I should note that while I did try to do the side quests as they popped up, there are still a ton of them I left undone by the time I reached the final act.

There are also plenty of secret bosses and side areas that I did not thoroughly explore, which means that you should be able to sink close to 100 hours into the game if you really want to see everything it has to offer.

All Main Story Quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are a total of 16 main story quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2, as listed below. Do be warned that some of these quest titles may be a little spoiler-y, so avert your eyes if you want to go in completely fresh.

Gaoled Awakening Tale’s Beginning In Dragon’s Wake Seat of the Sovran Monster Culling Disa’s Plot The Caged Magistrate The Stolen Throne An Unsettling Encounter Feast of Deception Nation of the Lambent Flame Flickering Shadows Convergence A New Godsway The Guardian Gigantus Legacy

All Side Quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2

On the flip side, there are a hell of a lot more optional side quests to take on in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This is not an exhaustive list, and only includes the ones I’ve discovered so far:

The Provisioner’s Plight Ordeals of a New Recruit Claw Them Into Shape Beren’s Final Lesson Spellbound Medicament Predicament Brothers Brave and Timid Oxcart Courier Nesting Troubles Vocation Frustration A Place to Call Home The Heel of History A Case of Sculptor’s Block Scaly Invaders The Gift of Giving The Nameless Village The Arisen’s Shadow Saint of the Slums The Sorcerer’s Appraisal Hunt for the Jadeite Orb Prey for the Pack Readvent of Calamity Trouble on the Cape Home Is Where the Hearth Is Tolled to Rest A Game of Wits Masked Correspondence Mercy Among Thieves Shadowed Prayers The Phantom Oxcart Tensions on the Highroad Short-Sighted Ambition

Hopefully that answers your question of how long it takes to beat Dragon’s Dogma 2 and how many quests there are.