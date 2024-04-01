How to Get the True Ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Legacy Quest Guide)

There are two main endings you can get in Dragon’s Dogma 2: a standard ending, and a true ending — the latter of which requiring much more legwork on your part. With that preamble out of the way, here’s how to get the true ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 True Ending Guide

As you progress through the main quest of Dragon’s Dogma 2 in the Battahl region, you’ll eventually receive the Empowered Godsbane Sword.

Proceed through the main quests as per normal, and you’ll eventually reach the standard ending of the game where Brant celebrates you in the castle. After the credits roll, save your game and load the file, but do not enter new game plus. Instead, choose to start from the point right before the fight with the dragon, and keep progressing.

While on the dragon’s back, climb over to its chest area where its heart is, then use the Empowered Godsbane Sword from your inventory to stab your own heart instead of the dragon’s. This will then take you to the Unmoored World, which is the true endgame section of Dragon’s Dogma 2. Completing all objectives here will allow you to examine a red beam in the Seafloor Shrine to trigger a final cutscene and witness the true ending of the game.

How to Trigger the True Ending

When you’re in the Unmoored World, you’ll be tasked with evacuating all the major cities and settlements in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It won’t necessarily be possible for you to evacuate all of them, depending on the choices you’ve made throughout the course of the story and what side quests you’ve done. However, the game will recognize once you’ve done everything you possibly can in the Unmoored World, and a new red marker will appear in the Seafloor Shrine.

Head over there and interact with it, and the true ending will start. Do note that doing this will take you straight into new game plus, so you’ll want to tie up all your loose ends first before interacting with the marker.

For instance, I’d recommend destroying all the other red beacons first to extend the amount of time you have in the Unmoored World so you can farm up Wyrmslife Crystals to get your endgame gear.

And that’s how to get the true ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

