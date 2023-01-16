Hogwarts Legacy enables you to form friendships with a handful of characters through its companion system, allowing you to journey alongside these characters and uncover their stories. But does Hogwarts Legacy have romance?

Hogwarts Legacy Might Not Have Romance

We don’t know for sure whether Hogwarts Legacy has romance or not. You’ll be able to grow your relationships with the companions revealed in the State of Play trailer, but it’s unclear whether those relationships can simply be friends or enemies, or whether they can be romantic as well.

There’s some precedent for Hogwarts games having romance — the mobile game Hogwarts Mystery has romance — but that’s far from a guarantee. You do begin the game in your 5th year, the same time romance started becoming a bigger part of the Harry Potter books.

It’s not like it’s unheard of for 15-year-olds to explore dating, but none of the trailers so far have indicated it’s in the game. In some ways, it would be unsurprising for the game to leave romance aside, as it’s complicated to do well and might distract from the secrets and mysteries the developers want to focus on.

Nonetheless, a big part of the appeal of the Harry Potter books was that they reflected what it was like to be a teenager. Romantic feelings, whether they worked out or not, were a big part of the books, and it might feel weird to leave them out of the game.

Right now, it doesn’t seem like Hogwarts Legacy has romance. If the game does turn out to have romances, we’ll have a guide all about it, alongside our current info on voice actors and characters.