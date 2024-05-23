Does XDefiant Have Search and Destroy? Answered

Search and Destroy has been one of the most popular modes in Call of Duty for a reason and you may be looking for it in XDefiant. This guide will cover whether the mode is available yet and when you may be able to jump in.

Is There Search and Destroy in XDefiant?

The answer is no, XDefiant does not have any version of Search and Destroy in the game yet. However, the SnD mode will eventually be in the game. All of the current modes are classic respawns such as Domination and Occupy. Though the objectives may change, you always have a chance to respawn and jump back into the action. Timers on when you can respawn may vary, but that’s not the same as one life before you need to sit out.

Though Search and Destroy is absent from the game, players likely won’t need to wait too long to play. Plenty of features have been confirmed for XDefiant at a later date and that includes an SnD mode. The name will almost certainly be different, but the main objectives will still be the same. There are two bomb sites, an attacking team, and a defending team. Of course, the most important feature is that every player has one life per round. In modes like that, you’ll certainly need the best controller settings to make the most of each life.

Season 1 seems like a good time for the mode to appear. What seems good and what get released are two different things, though. Timelines for XDefiant have been delayed more than once at this point and there is no official answer to when you could see Search and Destroy as a game mode. Even the Ranked mode is in a testing phase for at least the next two months. If we’re lucky, expect to see more modes in the game by the end of the summer of 2024. Otherwise, it’s all speculation.

XDefiant is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

