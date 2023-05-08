Doom II RPG PC Port Reanimates Id Software’s Long-Forgotten Mobile Spinoff

Bethesda and id Software’s experimental mobile game, Doom II RPG, is now available to play on PC thanks to a dedicated team of developers at GEC Entertainment. The long-forgotten project’s port was shared on the Doomworld forums and is surprisingly fleshed out, coming with PC controls as well as PlayStation and Xbox controller support. So, if you’re a die-hard Doom fan who has always wanted to try one of the series’s hidden gems, now’s your chance.

You can see the Doom II RPG PC port in action in the demo video below.

You’d be forgiven for forgetting that a Doom II RPG even exists. The odd entry in Bethesda and id’s sci-fi first-person shooter universe became available for most mobile devices in 2010, giving fans a game that is a bit slower and more story-focused than the franchise’s mainline titles. Most of the differences lie in its turn-based gameplay, which allows players to choose from three characters to creep their way through corridors and blast familiar hell spawns like the Cacodemon, Pinkies, and Revenants. It’s got boss fights and a whole arsenal of weapons, too, and you can read more about its story in the synopsis below:

A mysterious distress signal calls your team—two hardened Marines and a rookie scientist—to a Union Aerospace Corporation research facility on Earth’s Moon, but you were unprepared for what awaits you. The forces of Hell itself have taken hold of the station and its inhabitants! Zombies and demonic monsters roam the halls, killing all who cross their path. Your backup squad is dead. Mysterious scientists conspire against you. Even the facility’s AI cannot be trusted. You are being hunted from all sides. Now, you must fight to survive, and try to stop the invasion—and uncover the truth—by any means available. The fate of all humanity is at stake!

The Doom II RPG has nine maps that take players on a journey through familiar Doom locations. Bethesda and id boast more than eight hours of gameplay, skills to upgrade, various levels of difficulty, and more, and thanks to today’s PC port, a whole new army of players is here to rediscover what it has to offer. And if you’re hungering for more turn-based Doom action, GEC Entertainment previously released a similar PC port for the original Doom RPG.