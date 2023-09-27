Doom Meets Indiana Jones in Ambitious New Mod

The Indiana Jones Doom game you never knew you wanted is finally here in the form of a partial conversation Doom mod called Venturous.

Venturous is out now from developer PixelFox and sees players traveling around the world in search of the legendary underwater city of Atlantis. As you embark on your adventure through Mesoamerica and Egypt, you’ll need to battle through hordes of mythical monsters and, of course, Nazis. In addition to its clear Indiana Jones influences, PixelFox says that things like The Mummy and Tomb Raider helped influence the development of the Doom mod, too. As for the gameplay, you’ll notice that combat is a bit more action-packed than what Indy ever had to deal with. You can watch the hour-long gameplay demonstration below for a better look at the pistols, machine guns, shotguns, rifles, rocket launchers, and the other weapons the Doom Indiana Jones mod has to offer.

Doom‘s Indiana Jones-inspired mod features seven completed maps, with PixelFox hoping to add more in the future. There are also more than 16 weapons and 30 enemy types. If you want to play the Venturous for yourself, you can head here to download it.

Related: Early Doom 4 Footage Reveals a Game That Looked Like Dead Space

Doom ushered in a new wave of first-person shooter games when it launched in the early ‘90s and it still holds up today. However, some of the most fun you can have with the game comes from fan-made creations that have sprouted up over the last few years. Some of our favorite remixes include Doom 4 Vanilla, a demake mod of Doom (2016), and a version of the Doom that can run in Notepad. There’s also Doom II RPG, an official project that was recently ported over to PC by the team at GEC Entertainment.

Venturous isn’t the first Doom mod and it certainly won’t be the last. When more interesting remixes show up, you can be sure to read about them here.