Dragon’s Dogma 2 Case of Sculptor’s Block Quest Guide

There are quite a lot of side quests for you to take on in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and some of them require you to travel between regions and wait a few in-game days to complete. With that in mind, here’s a full guide for A Case of Sculptor’s Block in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to Start A Case of Sculptor’s Block in Dragon’s Dogma 2

First things first, you’ll want to unlock the quest by visiting Klark in the Noble Quarter in Vernworth.

When you reach Vernworth in Dragon’s Dogma 2, head straight for the Noble Quarter and look around the area, and Klark should automatically come up to you and ask you to visit Fulvio the sculptor in Bakbattahl. Accept the quest, and A Case of Sculptor’s Block will get added to your quest log.

Talk to Fulvio in Bakbattahl

If you’re still early on in the game, you won’t be able to visit Bakbattahl just yet. You’ll first need to complete the Feast of Deception quest for Brant, which tasks you with attending the coronation of the false Sovran. After that, Brant will give you an entry permit to help you get into the Battahl region.

If you’re having trouble entering Battahl, we’ve got a guide to help you out with all the steps you need to take.

Go all the way down south to the city of Bakbattahl and talk to Fulvio, and he’ll lead you to a Griffin nest further up north.

How to Petrify the Griffin

There are two ways to tackle this part of the quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2: either fight the Griffin normally, or try to petrify it as Fulvio suggests to help him complete his drawing. Do note that petrifying the Griffin is the optimal way of doing this quest, as you’ll get much better rewards that way.

You can petrify it with the Medusa’s Head, which you can get by visiting Medusa’s lair in the Calignious Depths south of Bakbattahl. You’ll only get the Medusa’s Head item if you manage to cut off her head, which you can do by climbing up to her head and hitting her with melee attacks imbued with lightning magic.

Once you have the Medusa’s Head, start the fight with the Griffin, and equip it from your inventory and aim it at the monster.

If you don’t petrify it, just fight it as per normal, and it’ll eventually fly away after a few minutes.

Check on Fulvio’s Progress

After fighting the Griffin, pass time by waiting a few in-game days, then talk to Fulvio again. He’ll tell you that the sculpture is finally complete, and invites you to witness its unveiling back in Vernworth.

Head back to Vernworth and go to Klark’s Estate in the Noble Quarter to end the quest.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 A Case of Sculptor’s Block Rewards

The rewards you get for completing this quest are slightly different, depending on how you dealt with the Griffin. We’ve listed them below:

Petrified the Griffin: 18,500 gold

The Griffin flew away: 14,000 gold

You’ll also get 4,500 experience points for your efforts. Considering how hard it is to farm up gold and money in Dragon’s Dogma 2, I’d absolutely recommend trying to get the Medusa’s Head first before fighting the Griffin for this quest.

And that’s how to complete A Case of Sculptor’s Block in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

