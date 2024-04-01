All Bosses & Monsters in Dragon’s Dogma 2, Listed

Alright let’s be real. No one really plays Dragon’s Dogma 2 for the story, right? It’s usually all about the bosses and the combat. With that in mind, here’s a full list of every boss and major monster in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that you can encounter.

All Dragon’s Dogma 2 Bosses and Monsters

There are a total of 10 major monsters and bosses in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and we’ve listed them all down below for your perusal. I’ve done my best to include their weaknesses and drops as well.

Monster Weaknesses Drops Chimera Goat head and lion head Freakish Mane, Monster Fang, Tiger Eye, Wakestone Shard, Beast-Steak, Aged Beast-Steak Cyclops Head and eye, weak to lightning magic Rugged Bone, Misshapen Eye, Beast-Steak Drake Heart, located on its chest, weak to ice magic Ferrystone, Wakestone, Wakestone Shard, Wyrmslift Crystal Dullahan Weak to magic and arrows and piercing damage Cursed Dullahan Bone, Ferrystone, Giant Hunk of Rift Crystal, Hunk of Rift Crystal, Ring of Skullduggery, Wakestone Shard Golem Glowing discs all over its body, weak to blunt attacks Ferrystone, Copper Ore, Silver Ore, Gold Ore, Fuligin Ore, Dappled Ore, Eternum, Copperstone, Hunk of Rift Crystal, Magick Medal, Southron Iron, Whitecobble Griffin Head and wings, weak to fire magic Ferrystone, Jasper, Tiger Eye, Onyx, Monster Hide, Gold Ore, Miracle Roborant, Griffin Pinion Medusa The spot behind its head, weak to lightning magic Granite Medusa Bone, Monster Hide, Hunk of Rift Crystal, Ring of Motility, Dragon’s Gaze, Ferrystone, Blighting Arrow, Medusan Spellbow Minotaur Head, weak to ice magic Monster Hide, Minotaur Horn, Beast-Steak Ogre Ogre Spur, Beast-Steak Sphinx Head, though I’d recommend killing it with the Unmaking Arrow Key of Sagacity Wight Weak to holy magic august Dalmatica, Black Crystal, Chaos Tine, Eminent Coat, Ferrystone, Hunk of Rift Crystal, Prescribed Tranquility, Ring of Quickerning, Stability Extract, Wakestone, Wakestone Shard, Winter’s Path

A lot of these monsters can be found in the open-world, including the Wight, though this one can only be encountered at night, and they usually only spawn near cemeteries or graveyards. The Dullahan is also a pretty rare spawn that you can encounter during the side quest titled Till Death Do Us Part. After that, it also only spawns at night.

The special monsters are the Medusa and Sphinx. The good news is that the Sphinx can be visited very early on in the game if you know where to look, and she gives you a ton of useful rewards that will give you a huge headstart in your journey. Bonus points for the fact that you don’t even have to kill her yet if you’re not ready.

Do Monsters Respawn in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

If you’re looking to farm any of these monsters for their drops and resources in Dragon’s Dogma 2, the good news is that they will respawn after every two to three in-game days, in the same spot where you encountered them.

Monsters will also make your oxcart rides more perilous, so we do recommend trying to take them down whenever you can.

And those are all of the bosses and monsters available in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

