Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Bosses & Monsters in Dragon’s Dogma 2, Listed

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Mar 31, 2024 09:34 pm
Image Source: Capcom

Alright let’s be real. No one really plays Dragon’s Dogma 2 for the story, right? It’s usually all about the bosses and the combat. With that in mind, here’s a full list of every boss and major monster in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that you can encounter.

Recommended Videos

All Dragon’s Dogma 2 Bosses and Monsters

There are a total of 10 major monsters and bosses in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and we’ve listed them all down below for your perusal. I’ve done my best to include their weaknesses and drops as well.

MonsterWeaknessesDrops
ChimeraGoat head and lion headFreakish Mane, Monster Fang, Tiger Eye, Wakestone Shard, Beast-Steak, Aged Beast-Steak
CyclopsHead and eye, weak to lightning magicRugged Bone, Misshapen Eye, Beast-Steak
DrakeHeart, located on its chest, weak to ice magicFerrystone, Wakestone, Wakestone Shard, Wyrmslift Crystal
DullahanWeak to magic and arrows and piercing damageCursed Dullahan Bone, Ferrystone, Giant Hunk of Rift Crystal, Hunk of Rift Crystal, Ring of Skullduggery, Wakestone Shard
GolemGlowing discs all over its body, weak to blunt attacksFerrystone, Copper Ore, Silver Ore, Gold Ore, Fuligin Ore, Dappled Ore, Eternum, Copperstone, Hunk of Rift Crystal, Magick Medal, Southron Iron, Whitecobble
GriffinHead and wings, weak to fire magicFerrystone, Jasper, Tiger Eye, Onyx, Monster Hide, Gold Ore, Miracle Roborant, Griffin Pinion
MedusaThe spot behind its head, weak to lightning magicGranite Medusa Bone, Monster Hide, Hunk of Rift Crystal, Ring of Motility, Dragon’s Gaze, Ferrystone, Blighting Arrow, Medusan Spellbow
MinotaurHead, weak to ice magicMonster Hide, Minotaur Horn, Beast-Steak
OgreOgre Spur, Beast-Steak
SphinxHead, though I’d recommend killing it with the Unmaking ArrowKey of Sagacity
WightWeak to holy magicaugust Dalmatica, Black Crystal, Chaos Tine, Eminent Coat, Ferrystone, Hunk of Rift Crystal, Prescribed Tranquility, Ring of Quickerning, Stability Extract, Wakestone, Wakestone Shard, Winter’s Path

A lot of these monsters can be found in the open-world, including the Wight, though this one can only be encountered at night, and they usually only spawn near cemeteries or graveyards. The Dullahan is also a pretty rare spawn that you can encounter during the side quest titled Till Death Do Us Part. After that, it also only spawns at night.

The special monsters are the Medusa and Sphinx. The good news is that the Sphinx can be visited very early on in the game if you know where to look, and she gives you a ton of useful rewards that will give you a huge headstart in your journey. Bonus points for the fact that you don’t even have to kill her yet if you’re not ready.

Do Monsters Respawn in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

If you’re looking to farm any of these monsters for their drops and resources in Dragon’s Dogma 2, the good news is that they will respawn after every two to three in-game days, in the same spot where you encountered them.

Monsters will also make your oxcart rides more perilous, so we do recommend trying to take them down whenever you can.

And those are all of the bosses and monsters available in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Post Tag:
Dragon's Dogma 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is There a Portcrystal in Bakbattahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is There a Portcrystal in Bakbattahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 31, 2024
Read Article How to Get and Use Dye in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Dragon's Dogma 2 blue dye shades
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get and Use Dye in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Alyssa Payne Alyssa Payne Mar 31, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 Readvent of Calamity Quest Guide
Arisen talking with Ulrika in Harve Village
Category: Guides
Guides
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Readvent of Calamity Quest Guide
Alyssa Payne Alyssa Payne Mar 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is There a Portcrystal in Bakbattahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is There a Portcrystal in Bakbattahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 31, 2024
Read Article How to Get and Use Dye in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Dragon's Dogma 2 blue dye shades
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get and Use Dye in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Alyssa Payne Alyssa Payne Mar 31, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 Readvent of Calamity Quest Guide
Arisen talking with Ulrika in Harve Village
Category: Guides
Guides
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Readvent of Calamity Quest Guide
Alyssa Payne Alyssa Payne Mar 31, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].