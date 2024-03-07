Category:
News
Video Games

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Food Is Actually Live-Action

Dragon's Dogma 2 looks truly delicious.
Image of Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian
|
Published: Mar 7, 2024 02:01 pm
Dragon's Dogma 2 food

The release date for Dragon’s Dogma 2, March 22, inches ever closer, and there have been some comments on just how realistic the food looks thanks to the various marketing materials that have come out. Now, we have solid information on why the food in Dragon’s Dogma 2 looks so lifelike ahead of its launch.

Food details come our way via a Japanese interview with the game’s developers via 4Gamer.net. Thankfully, X user xenosaga was able to provide a translation for the relevant culinary quote:

Outlets that were able to preview Dragon’s Dogma 2 months ago were confounded by how realistic the steak looked in the title. Was it CGI or did it use in-game assets? Luckily, all this time later, game director Hideaki Itsuno has an answer for the curious masses. He states, “We could have used expensive computer graphics to represent the meat, but we decided, ‘If we’re going to spend the same amount of money, let’s spend it on buying good meat.’ Each type of meat available in the game has a different image when it is cooked (laughs).”

Yes, Dragon’s Dogma 2 uses real-life meat in its cutscenes. Not since Final Fantasy XV has the gaming world seen such delicious-looking food in a video game. I will now dream about the next Overcooked title incorporating actual cuisine into its gameplay.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a sequel to 2012’s Dragon’s Dogma and will be available on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S. You can read our coverage of the various pre-order bonuses and editions for the game here. The title is an action role-playing game in which players take on the role of the Arisen and find themselves caught up in a major conflict while on a quest to kill a dragon. Joining them are AI-controlled allies called “Pawns.”

Post Tag:
Capcom
Dragon's Dogma 2
Author
Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.