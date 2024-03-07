Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Food Is Actually Live-Action

The release date for Dragon’s Dogma 2, March 22, inches ever closer, and there have been some comments on just how realistic the food looks thanks to the various marketing materials that have come out. Now, we have solid information on why the food in Dragon’s Dogma 2 looks so lifelike ahead of its launch.

Food details come our way via a Japanese interview with the game’s developers via 4Gamer.net. Thankfully, X user xenosaga was able to provide a translation for the relevant culinary quote:

Itsuno confirms the cooking clip in Dragon's Dogma 2 is indeed real live-action video, not a CG. pic.twitter.com/gUyhL3ilyb — xenosaga (@xenosaga7) March 6, 2024

Outlets that were able to preview Dragon’s Dogma 2 months ago were confounded by how realistic the steak looked in the title. Was it CGI or did it use in-game assets? Luckily, all this time later, game director Hideaki Itsuno has an answer for the curious masses. He states, “We could have used expensive computer graphics to represent the meat, but we decided, ‘If we’re going to spend the same amount of money, let’s spend it on buying good meat.’ Each type of meat available in the game has a different image when it is cooked (laughs).”

Yes, Dragon’s Dogma 2 uses real-life meat in its cutscenes. Not since Final Fantasy XV has the gaming world seen such delicious-looking food in a video game. I will now dream about the next Overcooked title incorporating actual cuisine into its gameplay.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a sequel to 2012’s Dragon’s Dogma and will be available on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S. You can read our coverage of the various pre-order bonuses and editions for the game here. The title is an action role-playing game in which players take on the role of the Arisen and find themselves caught up in a major conflict while on a quest to kill a dragon. Joining them are AI-controlled allies called “Pawns.”